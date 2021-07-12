MUHYIDDIN’S MINISTER GOES ON LUXURY OVERSEAS WORKING TRIPS – WHILE THE PEOPLE HAVE TO WAVE WHITE & BLACK FLAGS JUST TO GET FOOD TO EAT & MAKE HIM RESIGN! AZMIN ‘& FAMILY’ GETS TOUR OF HISTORICAL HAGIA SOPHIA WHILE IN TURKEY

Azmin gets a tour of historical Hagia Sophia while in Turkey
International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali got a tour of the Hagia Sophia while in Turkey.
The senior minister was in Europe for an official trip and had last week visited Austria where he met with Austria’s Digital and Economic Affairs Minister Margarete Schramböck and visited a semiconductor firm in Loeben.
Turkey Local Guides, which provides tour services, today posted on its Instagram a photograph of Azmin at the Hagia Sophia, a popular historical and tourist site in Istanbul, Turkey.
“It was a pleasure to guide for Mr Muhammed (sic) Azmin Ali (senior minister of Malaysia). He was willing and patient to listen (about) historical stories of Hagia Sophia,” it said.
The Instagram account had initially said it guided Azmin and “his family”. However, the family reference was later removed.
In February, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba slashed the quarantine period for ministers returning from overseas from 10 days to three days.
However, Adham said the relaxed rules for ministers must be accompanied by a strict travel itinerary.
The quarantine period for normal citizens returning from several countries was raised from 10 days to 14 days in April due to concerns of new Covid-19 variants.
Since then, the Beta variant (South Africa) and Delta variant (India) have gained a foothold in the country.
The more virulent variants have been blamed for the increasing Covid-19 cases despite a lockdown.
Azmin and the rest of the cabinet members have been fully vaccinated.
The Covid-19 vaccine dramatically reduces the chances of a severe infection or death.
However, it does not make one completely immune to Covid-19.
Some Covid-19 vaccines are also less effective against the new Covid-19 variants.
At present, ordinary citizens are banned from travelling abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, exemptions can be made for special circumstances, such as emergencies and overseas studies.
Keep wearing black until Muhyiddin resigns, says Black Flag movement
THE group behind the Black Flag social media movement to demand Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation wants people to continue wearing black when going out and to tie a black cloth to their vehicles.
A spokesman from civil society umbrella group Sekretariat Solidarity Rakyat (SSR) said despite a police investigation, they would not stop the protest.
Police are investigating the Black Flag campaign under the Sedition Act as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act after SSR urged people to fly a black flag from their homes on July 3 and to post pictures of it on social media.
They then called for a three-day campaign over the weekend from July 10 till today asking people to wear black when going out and tie black cloths to their vehicles.
SSR is demanding Muhyiddin’s resignation, a full and physical Parliament sitting and for the state of emergency to end.
The SSR spokesman who requested anonymity, said these actions will continue until their three demands are met.
“This week, we are urging the people to wear black when going to get food or groceries, and to wear black when getting vaccinated as well as tie a black cloth on their vehicle.”
“We want to keep the sentiment going. Clearly, the government has failed in handling the pandemic,” said the spokesperson.
“The statement from the police chief about wanting to probe us under the Sedition Act is just a scare tactic.
“It was the same with the Buka Puasa Buka Parliament campaign last time,” he said, referring to the peaceful protest in April outside the Parliament gates that SSR also organised.
Although from SSR, the spokesman said the Black Flag movement has no real leader as it “belongs to the people”.
“However, human rights groups and civil rights groups support the campaign and its demands.”
At the moment, Putrajaya has only allowed the Dewan Rakyat to sit for five days starting July 26.
Last week, Federal CID director Abd Jalil Hassan said that the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission are investigating the movement.
“We have opened an investigation paper into the case. We are investigating under the Sedition Act as well as Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act,” he said told The Star.
Jalil told the English daily that they were tracking down the individuals who were involved in the campaign.
The SSR spokesperson said new protest actions will be announced this Thursday.
“After raising the black flag, and then wearing black, we will announce a new plan this Thursday and we will release a statement,” he added.
A source in Bukit Aman, meanwhile, said police have yet to call up anyone from SSR for questioning.
On July 3, when the black flag campaign was held, the hashtag #Lawan was tweeted more than 72,000 times, while another hashtag, #BenderaHitam, which is also being used by supporters, saw over 17,000 tweets.