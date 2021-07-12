MUHYIDDIN’S MINISTER GOES ON LUXURY OVERSEAS WORKING TRIPS – WHILE THE PEOPLE HAVE TO WAVE WHITE & BLACK FLAGS JUST TO GET FOOD TO EAT & MAKE HIM RESIGN! AZMIN ‘& FAMILY’ GETS TOUR OF HISTORICAL HAGIA SOPHIA WHILE IN TURKEY

International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali got a tour of the Hagia Sophia while in Turkey.

The senior minister was in Europe for an official trip and had last week visited Austria where he met with Austria’s Digital and Economic Affairs Minister Margarete Schramböck and visited a semiconductor firm in Loeben.

Turkey Local Guides, which provides tour services, today posted on its Instagram a photograph of Azmin at the Hagia Sophia, a popular historical and tourist site in Istanbul, Turkey.

“It was a pleasure to guide for Mr Muhammed (sic) Azmin Ali (senior minister of Malaysia). He was willing and patient to listen (about) historical stories of Hagia Sophia,” it said.

The Instagram account had initially said it guided Azmin and “his family”. However, the family reference was later removed.

In February, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba slashed the quarantine period for ministers returning from overseas from 10 days to three days.

However, Adham said the relaxed rules for ministers must be accompanied by a strict travel itinerary.

The quarantine period for normal citizens returning from several countries was raised from 10 days to 14 days in April due to concerns of new Covid-19 variants.

Since then, the Beta variant (South Africa) and Delta variant (India) have gained a foothold in the country.

The more virulent variants have been blamed for the increasing Covid-19 cases despite a lockdown.

Azmin and the rest of the cabinet members have been fully vaccinated.

The Covid-19 vaccine dramatically reduces the chances of a severe infection or death.

However, it does not make one completely immune to Covid-19.

Some Covid-19 vaccines are also less effective against the new Covid-19 variants.

At present, ordinary citizens are banned from travelling abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, exemptions can be made for special circumstances, such as emergencies and overseas studies.