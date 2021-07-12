ADHAM BABA – PERHAPS THINKING TOO MUCH ABOUT SEX OR WRESTLING OR BOTH – MAKES ANOTHER WORLD-SHOCKING GAFFE – NOW SAYS ‘SPANISHY FLY’ KILLED 1 MILLION PEOPLE WHEN IT WAS ACTUALLY THE ‘SPANISH FLU’ – THIS AFTER HIS INFAMOUS ‘WARM WATER CURE’ FOR COVID-19

Netizens swat minister over flu-fly mix-up

PETALING JAYA: Health minister Dr Adham Baba’s gaffe at a talk in Universiti Putra Malaysia (UTM) – where he slipped and up changed a health crisis into a sex stimulant – has drawn flak on social media, with even politicians poking fun at the MP’s flu-fly mix-up.

In a viral video on Twitter, Adham can be heard saying that in 1916, the Spanish “fly” (instead of flu) had killed about a million people around the world and it happened for two years.

The Spanish flu between 1918-1920 is said to have infected about 500million people and killed between 17 million and 100 million people.

The hashtag #Spanishfly also started trending on Twitter.

In response to the gaffe, former education minister Maszlee Malik took to Twitter, saying the “Spanish Fly” was actually a WWE wrestling move, calling the move very dangerous.

In wrestling, it is a move that sees an opponent being brought down from the top rope with a somersault that could snap his neck.

However, Spanish fly is mostly used as reference to a sex stimulant but may also refer to an emerald-green member of the beetle family.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil was also quick to respond and said with the caption “DrAdhamBaba apa Spanish fly?!” and included a facepalming emoji.

Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming tweeted “Is #SpanishFly trending in Malaysia yet?”

Comedian Jason Leong, in reference to the video, said he could be a better health minister.

“I honestly think I can be a better health minister. Heck, an actual fly can do a better job. #SpanishFly,” he said.

“Malu lah, can’t distinguish between the Spanish Fly and Spanish Flu. Probably makan too much of it,” said user @gcteck.

Eugene Chung agreed and pointed out that this was the health minister who also said drinking warm water will stop Covid-19 infection.

“Would you want to listen to someone who can’t differentiate between Spanish Fly & Spanish Flu? Embarrassing, these are the quality and calibre (sic) of our Ministers in Malaysia,” he said.

Harris Zainul said “Spanish Fly” aside, health minister Adham Baba’s death toll of about one million was wrong, adding that, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were at least 50 million deaths worldwide.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.