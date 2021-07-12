HADI FIRES BACK A DAY AFTER UMNO VEEP CALLS FOR HIS ‘WASTEFUL’ SPECIAL ENVOY POST TO BE SCRAPPED – ‘ONLY THE POWER-HUNGRY WILL CLAIM MALAYSIA HAS FAILED TO CONTAIN COVID-19,’ THUNDERS PAS CHIEF – OOPS! SURELY HE’S NOT TALKING ABOUT NAJIB & ZAHID – AND THEY WERE ONCE SO CLOSE THEY EVEN FORMED MUAFAKAT!

Only the power-hungry will claim Malaysia has failed, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: Only those obsessed with politicking will claim that the nation had failed in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said, in what appears to be a veiled jab at the government’s detractors.

Hadi said that no country can claim to have curbed the spread of the virus, with the World Health Organization cautioning countries to prepare for any eventuality, especially with the emergence of more dangerous variants.

“Those who are obsessed with politicking are claiming that Malaysia has failed to contain Covid-19. It is as if they are on a different planet and not on earth,” he said in a Facebook post.

Such claims, he said, were driven by those who were hungry for power to the point that they would arrogantly claim they could resolve problems as promised in their manifesto during the last general election.

“They are insisting they can resolve all problems in the blink of an eye.”

A few days ago, the Pakatan Harapan presidential council called for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to step down in the wake of the surging Covid-19 cases.

The opposition coalition’s call followed the decision by Umno – PAS’ ally in Muafakat Nasional – to retract support for Muhyiddin Yassin, on several grounds, including his failure to manage the pandemic. FMT

Umno division chief charged with laundering RM11 million