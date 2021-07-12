HADI FIRES BACK A DAY AFTER UMNO VEEP CALLS FOR HIS ‘WASTEFUL’ SPECIAL ENVOY POST TO BE SCRAPPED – ‘ONLY THE POWER-HUNGRY WILL CLAIM MALAYSIA HAS FAILED TO CONTAIN COVID-19,’ THUNDERS PAS CHIEF – OOPS! SURELY HE’S NOT TALKING ABOUT NAJIB & ZAHID – AND THEY WERE ONCE SO CLOSE THEY EVEN FORMED MUAFAKAT!

PETALING JAYA: Only those obsessed with politicking will claim that the nation had failed in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said, in what appears to be a veiled jab at the government’s detractors.
Hadi said that no country can claim to have curbed the spread of the virus, with the World Health Organization cautioning countries to prepare for any eventuality, especially with the emergence of more dangerous variants.
“Those who are obsessed with politicking are claiming that Malaysia has failed to contain Covid-19. It is as if they are on a different planet and not on earth,” he said in a Facebook post.
Such claims, he said, were driven by those who were hungry for power to the point that they would arrogantly claim they could resolve problems as promised in their manifesto during the last general election.
“They are insisting they can resolve all problems in the blink of an eye.”
A few days ago, the Pakatan Harapan presidential council called for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to step down in the wake of the surging Covid-19 cases.
The opposition coalition’s call followed the decision by Umno – PAS’ ally in Muafakat Nasional – to retract support for Muhyiddin Yassin, on several grounds, including his failure to manage the pandemic. FMT
Umno division chief charged with laundering RM11 million
BUTTERWORTH: A Penang Umno leader has been charged at the sessions court here with 106 counts of money laundering amounting to over RM11 million in cash, stocks and property as ‘gifts’ received from various companies.
Bayan Baru Umno chief Mansor Musa was charged with receiving kickbacks between Sept 2011 and Aug 10, 2020. The source of the kickbacks was not named in the court documents shown to reporters.
The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(a) and (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.
The offence under subsection (a) carries a maximum fine of RM5 million and/or a maximum five years jail, while subsection (b) provides a penalty of a maximum 15-year jail term and a fine of five times the illegal proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.
Mansor, who is also Koperasi Tunas Muda Sungai Ara Berhad’s board of directors chairman, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Deputy public prosecutors Faridz Gohim Abdullah, Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir and Muhamad Azlan Basri prosecuted. Kek Boon Wei and Helen Ng represented Mansor.
Sessions judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus set Sept 28 for case management pending submission of documents. She also ordered Mansor to surrender his passport and report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission monthly.
Faridz applied for a RM2 million bail due to the “severity” of the charges. However, Norhayati allowed bail at RM500,000 with one surety.
It was earlier reported that a Datuk who leads a Penang cooperative had received kickbacks amounting to RM16 million from a Tan Sri developer in exchange for being allowed to develop land owned by the cooperative.
The Datuk is also expected to be charged in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. FMT
