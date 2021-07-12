‘YOU WANT US TO FOLLOW THE PARTY’S DECISION? WE KNOW, LAH!’ – UMNO’S TAJUDDIN TELLS ‘FRIED RICE’ AHMAD MASLAN – ‘UMNO MPs NOT THAT STUPID’ – REALLY? BUT ANNUAR MUSA JUST GOT FINED BY COPS AFTER BOASTING ON TWITTER HE VISITED PAK LAH FOR LUNCH WHEN IT’S AGAINST SOPs – AND WAS NOT TAJUDDIN HIMSELF SACKED FOR MAKING FOOLISH ‘KISSING’ COMMENTS OVER LRT HEAD-ON CRASH

Umno MPs not that stupid, Tajuddin tells sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: Umno MPs will know what to do when voting on any motion tabled at the Dewan Rakyat, a party Supreme Council member said, in an apparent rebuke of his secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, the party’s election director, said every MP had their own stance and need not be told what to do even if they were bound by the Umno Supreme Council’s decision to retract support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Tajuddin told Utusan Malaysia that Ahmad had been instructing Umno MPs to abide by the council’s decision.

“I am an MP, I know what to do. Are MPs so stupid that they would not know how to take care of the party’s interests?

“You want us to follow the party’s decision? We know, lah,” the Pasir Salak MP was quoted by the Malay daily as saying.

Last week, Ahmad said Umno MPs were allowed to use their own discretion when voting for any motion at the next Parliament sitting.

However, he said that any decision made by the party must serve as a guide for Umno MPs when casting their vote.

While he did not mention anything about a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, Ahmad was believed to be alluding to Umno’s decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.

Tajuddin also said the Dewan Rakyat would decide if Umno’s move to retract support for Muhyiddin was a success or not.

This was because any attempt to topple the prime minister would only work if a motion of confidence was tabled and Muhyiddin lost the majority. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Annuar fined for lunch with Pak Lah

PETALING JAYA: Federal territories minister Annuar Musa has been hit with a fine for his visit to former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. “Regarding the visit of federal territories minister Annuar Musa to Bait Badawi, the residence of Abdullah (Ahmad) Badawi, on Saturday, July 10, he has received a compound from the police and will settle it as soon as possible,” said a statement from the federal territories ministry today. It did not state the amount of the compound. Visiting is not allowed under the current SOPs in parts of Kuala Lumpur, which is under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO). In a now-deleted Twitter post, Ketereh MP Annuar said he and his wife spent two hours while having lunch with the former prime minister Abdullah, better known as Pak Lah. In February, Annuar paid a RM1,000 fine for dining at the same table with six others during a visit to a community centre project in Cheras. Under SOPs at the time, only two people were allowed to a table when eating out. Annuar also courted controversy when he was photographed jogging with two others in January. While sporting and recreational activities were restricted during the period, jogging was allowed in pairs. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.