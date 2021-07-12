OUT OF BULLETS, THEIR LEADERS TOTAL NINCOMPOOPS – MALAYS & NON-MALAYS REACH OUT BY THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS TO HELP EACH OTHER REGARDLESS OF RACE – DESPITE RACIST POLITICIANS FROM TOP PARTIES INCLUDING PAS, BERSATU & UMNO EVEN INVOKING RELIGION TO KEEP THEM DIVIDED

Covid-19 unites Malaysians as politicians divide them

Two contrasting trends have arisen from the Covid-19 crisis, especially noticeable during the current lockdown. Many Malaysians have been rising to the occasion in unity but some politicians have been at their worst, using race and religion for political reasons in the midst of this horrendous pandemic.

There are many viral video clips which show Malaysians helping each other; particularly eye-catching was a scene in Kelantan where a long line of Malays queued to receive basic food aid from a Chinese organisation.

If that was not enough, there was the sight of Malaysians rushing to help those who raised white flags of distress, in stark contrast to the attitude of a PAS leader who raised race and religion instead of providing solutions to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang alleged that Pakatan Harapan leaders had questioned the position of Islam and the Malay Rulers, and warned Malays to remember this and not to make the same mistake again. He did not substantiate any of his accusations, as always.

So there he goes again, trying to divide Malaysians while scores of Malaysians on the ground were trying to help all in need.

There are numerous individuals and groups raising funds for Malaysians of all backgrounds to help the many struggling individuals. The difference is that most of these groups are doing it quietly, without fanfare.

Being one who gets emotional seeing sweaty Malaysian sportsmen from different backgrounds hugging each other when celebrating a win or a goal, a warm feeling engulfed me when I saw the Kelantan clip, and many other similar viral videos.

For example, the old boys of St Mark’s Secondary School in Butterworth have raised funds several times. One of which was for the struggling trishaw riders in Penang who were mostly Malay while the donors came from people of all races but mostly Chinese. There are so many other groups doing similar charitable acts.

This is in complete contrast to the sickening sight of politicians’ names imprinted on rice bags, in one instance, with faces of five MPs from a political party shown on a single bun wrapper. This is exactly what disgusts most Malaysians.

Covid-19 may have exposed the many weaknesses of human beings but Malaysians have shown that suffering citizens can depend on their fellow Malaysians for help, and that the people can unite without the help of the government or politicians.

Yes, some drove fear by warning the people not to fly the white flags seeking for help, which unfortunately deterred a few from openly saying that they were struggling for survival in a country that boasts of much riches and natural resources.

But most thumbed their noses at the authorities and political parties who condemned such an action as one that was being backed by the opposition to embarrass the government in power.

I would suggest one thing – why don’t these leaders stay in a PPR flat in Pantai Dalam for a couple of nights? They would probably see how tough it is for many families and at the same time witness the racial barriers being transcended by many caring Malaysians.

The political leaders must know that Malaysians of all races have condemned many SOP violations by politicians, and citizens appear to be united in the common cause of standing up against the excesses of some leaders.

This unity, like the move to help those in need, came about naturally. Covid-19 united them on the ground, a show of unity that governments or politicians could not achieve.

The pandemic, while exposing the weaknesses and inaptitude of politicians, has united Malaysians ready to take the nation to greater heights. We should show that the deaths of thousands from Covid-19 has not been in vain.

I am proud to be a Malaysian today. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Thousands seek help through Kita Jaga website

THOUSANDS of Malaysians have sought help for food and other essentials through a website that was only launched a week ago, said one of its founders.

Reza Razali, who with his friends launched the Kita Jaga Malaysia website on July 5, said within a week more than 7,000 people have asked for support and the number is growing.

He also told The Malaysian Insight that even more people – more than 15,000 at the last count – are willing to contribute to the needy, either in the form of food, groceries and other essential items.

“The 7,000 people who are requesting help are of various races and some of them are non-Malaysians,” he said.

“Even our team consists of Malaysians and non-Malaysians. In fact, the idea to set up this website came from an Indonesian who only wants to be known as Achan.”

Reza said more than one million Malaysians have accessed the website since its launch.

He said the request for help has been greater in the cities, especially in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Reza, who is also the founder of Terato Tech, a company based in Bangi, Selangor, said the idea of the Kita Jaga website came from Achan, Edo, Hisyam and Basyrun.

It was then developed by Terato Tech.

Reza said they faced glitches as they were developing the website as a weekend hackathon and had to occasionally take it down to fix it and get it back up.

The website matches those who need help with those who are ready to assist.

Those needing help is required to drop a pin on their location, leave their contact details and state what they need.

They can also search for people who have volunteered to provide aid and look for available food banks.

Those willing to help can either list down the items they can provide and where to collect them from, or help affected people directly.

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages in the country, many badly affected Malaysians have resorted to flying white flags to signal their need for food and a bit of cash to survive. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 12, 2021.

Bendera Putih app

In recent weeks, affected Malaysians have resorted to flying white flags to signal their need for food and a bit of cash to survive.

Before the entry of the Kita Jaga website, three young Malaysians had created the Bendera Putih app (now called Sambalsos.com) to crowdsource reports of white flags and food bank locations around the country.

The app was the idea of student volunteers Sidharrth Nagappan, Cornelius Pang and Shaun Mak, who launched the app on June 4.

The app is to connect people ready to help with those in need of help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many businesses, volunteer groups, residents’ associations and individuals have also set up food banks to provide assistance for the needy and desperate.

All MPs have been allocated RM300,000 each to carry out the food basket aid programme, where essential goods will be distributed to their affected constituents under the Pemulih stimulus package announced on June 28.

The government said each food basket should contain 13 types of items, namely 10kg of rice, two units of 1kg cooking oil, two units of 1kg of sugar, two units of wheat flour (850g to 1kg per unit), two tins of condensed milk at 500g to 550g each, one unit of salt at 400g to 450g, two units of meehoon at 350g to 400g, one bottle of sweet soy sauce at 600ml to 700ml, one bottle of chilli sauce at 300g to 400g, two tins of sardines at 400g to 425g, one unit of tea at 100g to 150g, one unit of coffee at 100g to 150g and one unit of biscuits at 350g to 450g.

However, opposition MPs have said the government’s 13-item list does not address nutrition needs and that the RM300,000 flat rate for all constituencies is unfair.

They said the one-size-fits-all allocation of RM300,000 per constituency will not be enough to help many Malaysians overcome the financial hardship during the pandemic.

They added that the problem is exacerbated because they have hundreds of thousands of people in their constituencies. MKINI

