UMNO TO GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD? BUT UMNO IS UMNO & ALWAYS WILL BE UMNO – AND WHETHER IT’S ZAHID, NAJIB, PAK LAH, MAHATHIR, TUN RAZAK OR TUNKU WHO SAID IT – THAT WILL ALWAYS BE TRUE FOR UMNO BECAUSE IT’S WHAT ITS VOTERS WANT – SO IT’S MALAYSIA THAT WILL UNRAVEL, NOT UMNO! AND WHAT ‘UTOPIA’ OR WASTELAND WILL UMNO GET THEN – WHO KNOWS?

IN the early hours of Thursday (July 8), Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivered what some have billed as a scorching address against the Perikatan Nasional government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

After months of political wrangling over the Emergency proclamation, the battle against Covid-19, economic distress and loss of livelihoods, it was supposed to be a seminal moment in Umno’s political journey post-GE14.

However, preceding the announcement was the Prime Minister’s appointment of Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Deputy Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein as Senior Minister (Security).

Some saw these appointments as an olive branch to Umno from the Prime Minister, while others took it as an attempt to defenestrate the anti-Perikatan faction in the party.

Regardless of the Prime Minister’s motivations, the appointments of Ismail Sabri and Hishamuddin took the wind out of Umno’s sails in the leadership’s move to procure the party’s exit from the Perikatan government.

To digress a little, Umno – like all political parties that have been accustomed to being in government – is a creature of power and position.

Unlike perennial opposition parties like DAP and PKR, Umno has been bewildered ever since losing power.

Since the last general election, Umno has lost 18 of its Members of Parliament, almost all to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Umno MPs lack the wherewithal to withstand the rigours of opposition politics, including the loss of government allocations.

In 2008, Gerakan lost its citadel of Penang. It was the most painful moment for the party that governed Penang for 39 years. Some months later, I joined the party as an eager 23-year-old.

In many debates with Barisan Nasional component parties, especially Umno, I would not hesitate to remind my colleagues in that party that someday they would lose power and then there will be a real test of loyalty, character and leadership.

After the loss of Penang, Gerakan was constantly taunted as a loser or mosquito party by friends and foes, but alas, life has a way of teaching lessons even to those who seem invincible. What is paramount is that one learns from these lessons – sadly, Gerakan did not, but it may not be too late for Umno.

It is equally telling that Malaysian politics have taken an unfashionable turn where elected representatives of the losing party hop over to the winning party to retain the perks and privileges that come with being in power.

This is bad for democracy as it negates the system of checks and balances – and Umno MPs are the epicentre of this shift.

Back to Ahmad Zahid and his presidency as the first Umno president who is not the prime minister. He does not have a stick or a carrot, so his term in office has been tumultuous because he not only has to fight corruption charges, but also hold together a party that cannot find its footing or act in unison.

I spoke to some Umno insiders over the past few days, and many tell me there is no singular focus or overarching objective for the leadership.

Personal interests and self-preservation drive many politicians, including those from Umno. That is why despite the withdrawal of the party’s support for the Prime Minister, its MPs have refused to adhere to the party diktat and continue to support the Perikatan government.

This marks the unravelling of Umno, and the erstwhile party of Malay nationalism and independence is not only at its lowest ebb but completely confounded in the fast-changing and rapidly evolving Malaysian landscape.

Some have sought to take a nuanced approach towards the withdrawal, with Umno supreme council members saying that while the party has withdrawn support for Muhyiddin, its MPs have been given a “conscience” vote.

Others have said that Umno will support the current government until the Emergency is lifted.

In a Westminster-style partisan democracy such as ours, there is little room for “conscience” votes. There is no room for vacillation with the party withdrawing its support for Muhyiddin while the same party’s MPs maintain support.

It has to be one or the other – they cannot have their cake and eat it too.

So, while Ahmad Zahid and his like-minded party comrades head back to the drawing board to fine-tune their moves, there is very little he can do if his MPs do not back him.

At the same time, if Ahmad Zahid cracks the party whip, Umno may only be left with a handful of MPs and probably end up being the smallest Malay party – which is unthinkable.

What we need is a détente so the focus can be on handling the Covid-19 Pandemic. National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin is doing remarkable work with the vaccines. I have been on the receiving end of the vaccination committee’s efficiency and expeditiousness, and for that, I am grateful.

At the same time, Umno needs to do some soul searching and ask itself the hard questions of what it wants in this New Malaysia and where does it sit in the political spectrum. It must go back to the drawing board and rebuild itself as a Malaysian institution.

The Prime Minister must be given the space to manage the country until we reach herd immunity, so no more lives are lost to Covid-19.

I may sound wishful, but I think I speak for many Malaysians when I say that our politicians should take a break from politics and focus on the country because there has never been a more opportune time for adult leadership.

Ivanpal Singh Grewal is an advocate & solicitor. He was formerly political secretary to the plantation industries & commodities minister.

