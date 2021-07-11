‘GET OUT FROM YOUR FANTASY’ – BUT WHO IS NAJIB SHOUTING AT? MUHYIDDIN MAY ALREADY BE BUSY PREPARING TO FIELD NEW ‘BLUE-EYED BOY’ ZAFRUL IN LEMBAH PANTAI – WHILE NAJIB PLAYS ‘CARING HYPOCRITE’ – IF BOSSKU REALLY CARES ABOUT COVID VICTIMS – THEN ZOOM IN ON UMNO’S OWN MINISTERS ADHAM BABA, NEW DPM ISMAIL SABRI, HIS OWN COUSIN HISHAM & KHAIRY – THE UMNO TEAM SPEARHEADING PN’S DISASTROUS WAR AGAINST COVID-19
Get out from your ‘fantasy’ and tackle Covid-19 cases, Najib tells govt
PETALING JAYA: The government needs to get itself out of its “fantasy” (khayalan) in its fight against Covid-19 or else it will be really tough for frontliners, the people and the country, says Najib Razak.
“To solve a problem, you must first admit that you have a problem.”
In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said sarcastically that he was very “excited” to hear about the government’s latest claim that the Covid-19 situation in the country was not bad at all.
“Supposedly, cases are high because the number of screenings done in Malaysia is higher when compared to neighbouring countries.
“If so, why is it that the new Covid-19 death rate per capita for the country is higher than all of our neighbouring countries and among the highest in the world, beating even India? By increasing more screenings, will it cause more people to die?”
Najib further questioned why the use of intensive care unit beds and increased hospital capacity for symptomatic patients had shown no progress. He said it had reached the point where patients had to be placed in a car park.
“If Malaysia’s handling of Covid-19 is also not bad, why is the Malaysian stock exchange the worst performer in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth-worst worldwide for 2021?”
Najib reminded the government that Malaysia was the only country in the world that was given emergency powers to suspend Parliament and the constitution on the pretext of wanting to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, he said the Covid-19 situation and the country’s economy had become a thousand times worse since the implementation of the state of emergency seven months ago.
Najib added that there were also Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters who compared Malaysia to Indonesia and questioned if Indonesia had also failed in its handling of Covid-19.
“If Indonesia fails, does it mean that it is okay for Malaysia to fail as well?”
Najib said although the number of new cases in Indonesia was on the rise, Malaysia’s new cases and deaths in terms of its population size were still much higher than Indonesia and all countries in the Asean region. FMT
‘You planning a run in Lembah Pantai?’ – Yeoh teases Zafrul
Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has taken a jab at Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who made an appearance at a mosque in Jalan Pantai Baru to distribute aid today, asking him if he was laying the groundwork for a run as Lembah Pantai MP in a future election.
“Wow Tengku Zafrul, do you want to be a candidate for Lembah Pantai?” asked Yeoh playfully on Twitter, while also tagging incumbent MP Fahmi Fadzil of PKR.
She then turned caustic, asking Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun why mosques and surau in Segambut could not get this donation.
“Where does this RM50 million fund go?” she asked Rina, as Zafrul had referenced an aid fund channelled to her ministry.
She went on to ask fellow Kuala Lumpur MPs Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawanga), Lim Lip Eng (Kepong), Teresa Kok (Seputeh) and P Prabakaran (Batu) if they had witnessed anything similar in the constituencies.
Earlier, Zafrul had posted on Instagram that he had gone to Masjid Ar Rahman, Jalan Pantai Baru to present a donation of 500 food baskets worth RM50,000 to 10 mosques and surau in Lembah Pantai.
“This food programme is nothing new. At the beginning of the year, RM50 million was channelled to the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry under this programme which has so far benefited more than 430,000 families.
“This week, the government launched the Prihatin Kasih programme worth RM100 million to help 300,000 poor families,” said Zafrul.
Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh
He also added that under the National People’s Wellbeing and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) programme, the Perikatan Nasional government had channelled RM300,000 to all MPs for a food basket programme for the affected groups in their constituencies.
“In the face of Covid-19, the government has not compromised in ensuring that those affected continue to receive assistance.
“There is no question of playing favourites in delivering aid as this allocation is given to government and opposition MPs,” Zafrul had said.
Umno grassroots in Lembah Pantai are reportedly ready for the party to re-contest the seat it had lost in the past three general elections, amid speculation that Bersatu will move to field its own candidate in the parliamentary constituency.
Earlier this year, Lembah Pantai Umno division chief Ramlan Askolani spoke out to reject Bersatu’s rumoured move to field the thus far unelected Zafrul, who is currently a senator, for the seat.
“Our advantage is that we have more strength, and grassroots machinery, compared to Bersatu or PAS.
“Bersatu has no more than 10 branches in Lembah Pantai, compared to Umno which has five times that number,” said Ramlan, adding that Bersatu’s perceived weakness had drawn its supporters in Lembah Pantai to try and join the Umno division.
“Even though Umno lost the last three elections here, it was because of national issues being played up, and the truth is, the voters miss Umno’s services,” Ramlan claimed. MKINI