Get out from your ‘fantasy’ and tackle Covid-19 cases, Najib tells govt

PETALING JAYA: The government needs to get itself out of its “fantasy” (khayalan) in its fight against Covid-19 or else it will be really tough for frontliners, the people and the country, says Najib Razak.

“To solve a problem, you must first admit that you have a problem.”

In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said sarcastically that he was very “excited” to hear about the government’s latest claim that the Covid-19 situation in the country was not bad at all.

“Supposedly, cases are high because the number of screenings done in Malaysia is higher when compared to neighbouring countries.

“If so, why is it that the new Covid-19 death rate per capita for the country is higher than all of our neighbouring countries and among the highest in the world, beating even India? By increasing more screenings, will it cause more people to die?”

Najib further questioned why the use of intensive care unit beds and increased hospital capacity for symptomatic patients had shown no progress. He said it had reached the point where patients had to be placed in a car park.

“If Malaysia’s handling of Covid-19 is also not bad, why is the Malaysian stock exchange the worst performer in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth-worst worldwide for 2021?”

Najib reminded the government that Malaysia was the only country in the world that was given emergency powers to suspend Parliament and the constitution on the pretext of wanting to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said the Covid-19 situation and the country’s economy had become a thousand times worse since the implementation of the state of emergency seven months ago.

Najib added that there were also Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters who compared Malaysia to Indonesia and questioned if Indonesia had also failed in its handling of Covid-19.

“If Indonesia fails, does it mean that it is okay for Malaysia to fail as well?”

Najib said although the number of new cases in Indonesia was on the rise, Malaysia’s new cases and deaths in terms of its population size were still much higher than Indonesia and all countries in the Asean region. FMT