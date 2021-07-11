Muhyiddin failed even before Umno pulled plug on leadership, say analysts

MUHYIDDIN Yassin had failed as prime minister even before Umno ended support for the leader, analysts said.

They told The Malaysian Insight Muhyiddin had failed to deliver on the Conference of Rulers’ order for an effective response to the Covid epidemic and that he had also failed to provide a stable government after taking over the helm in March last year.

They said the numerous movement control orders (MCO) that had brought brought the people to their knees were enough to doom the Perikatan government to ignominy.

Ilham Centre executive director Hisommuddin Bakar said the Muhyiddin administration had failed in every way.

“The emergency (he advised the king to declare) did not see a drop in Covid-19 cases. As a result, the people were confined indoors for a long time, losing their income and facing various other problems,” he said.

He said Muhyiddin was depending on emergency rule to stay in power but the government will only last only the next Parliament meeting.

He said Muhyiddin had failed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Conference of Rulers who expected a stable government capable of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rulers have since informed the Muhyiddin administration that the emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.

In addition, the rulers recommended that red tape be reduced to speed up vaccination and achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Hisomuddin said Muhyiddin was likely to try to gain support ahead of the parliament sitting on July 25.

“He can use the time until the July 25 sitting to negotiate with other MPs.

“There is still room for Muhyiddin to formulate a strategy and renegotiate with Umno to overcome this crisis,” he said.

Universiti Malaya Awang Azman Awang Pawi said that Muhyiddin’s failure had forced the Agong to reprimand the prime minister even before Umno decided to pull their support.

“Muhyiddin’s government was underperforming and weak until the Agong had to speak in the interest of the people,” he said.

He also said that Umno used the Agong’s order as a bullet to put pressure on Muhyiddin.

“The Agong said to reduce the Covid-19 infection. We expected Muhyiddin to speed up parliamentary sitting but what he did was to announce the post of deputy prime minister which went beyond public expectation.

“With the Covid-19 situation getting worse, the Agong’s order (to open Parliament) being postponed three times, Umno decided to use this to urge Muhyiddin to step down,” said Awang Azman.

Last Wednesday Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declared that the party would no longer back Muhyiddin with immediate effect.

Zahid said the PN government failed to meet Umno’s conditions for its support that were presenred to Muhyiddin on March 11, 2020.

“That was the pre-agreement for Umno to support Muhyiddin’s government.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) academic Ahmad Martadha Mohamed said the Conference of Rulers’ decrees ultimately were just advice.

“Even the Conference of Rulers can’t do anything because they have to follow the Constitution, that was just a reminder, the same as the Agong’s.

“Whatever the issue is, whether Umno withdraws, or the rulers are not satisfied, if the prime minister has a simple majority, he is still the prime minister and cannot be overthrown,” Ahmad Martadha said.

He said the matter must be made in accordance with the constitution.

“Even if the Rulers express dissatisfaction, or some other party asks the prime minister to resign, we need to refer to the constitution.

“The constitution clearly states in the process of appointing a prime minister, if the person has the support of a simple majority he is still the PM and the government under him is still stable,” he added. – AFP

