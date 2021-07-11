FROM WHITE FLAG TO RIP? MALAYSIA NO LONGER RECOGNISABLE – PERHAPS NO LONGER ‘RECOVERABLE’: MUHYIDDIN FAILED EVEN BEFORE UMNO WITHDREW – YET UMNO FACTIONS INFIGHT IN THE NAME OF WINNING A COVID-WAR THAT ALREADY HAS BEEN LOST DESPITE BEING FRONTED BY THEIR OWN MINISTERS – AND IN THE NAME OF PROTECTING A FEDERAL CONSTITUTION THEY THEMSELVES SOUGHT TO ABUSE IN THEIR DECADES OF HEGEMONY, MUCH MORE THAN MUHYIDDIN HAS DONE
Muhyiddin failed even before Umno pulled plug on leadership, say analysts
MUHYIDDIN Yassin had failed as prime minister even before Umno ended support for the leader, analysts said.
They told The Malaysian Insight Muhyiddin had failed to deliver on the Conference of Rulers’ order for an effective response to the Covid epidemic and that he had also failed to provide a stable government after taking over the helm in March last year.
They said the numerous movement control orders (MCO) that had brought brought the people to their knees were enough to doom the Perikatan government to ignominy.
Ilham Centre executive director Hisommuddin Bakar said the Muhyiddin administration had failed in every way.
“The emergency (he advised the king to declare) did not see a drop in Covid-19 cases. As a result, the people were confined indoors for a long time, losing their income and facing various other problems,” he said.
He said Muhyiddin was depending on emergency rule to stay in power but the government will only last only the next Parliament meeting.
He said Muhyiddin had failed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Conference of Rulers who expected a stable government capable of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The rulers have since informed the Muhyiddin administration that the emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.
In addition, the rulers recommended that red tape be reduced to speed up vaccination and achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.
Hisomuddin said Muhyiddin was likely to try to gain support ahead of the parliament sitting on July 25.
“He can use the time until the July 25 sitting to negotiate with other MPs.
“There is still room for Muhyiddin to formulate a strategy and renegotiate with Umno to overcome this crisis,” he said.
Universiti Malaya Awang Azman Awang Pawi said that Muhyiddin’s failure had forced the Agong to reprimand the prime minister even before Umno decided to pull their support.
“Muhyiddin’s government was underperforming and weak until the Agong had to speak in the interest of the people,” he said.
He also said that Umno used the Agong’s order as a bullet to put pressure on Muhyiddin.
“The Agong said to reduce the Covid-19 infection. We expected Muhyiddin to speed up parliamentary sitting but what he did was to announce the post of deputy prime minister which went beyond public expectation.
“With the Covid-19 situation getting worse, the Agong’s order (to open Parliament) being postponed three times, Umno decided to use this to urge Muhyiddin to step down,” said Awang Azman.
Last Wednesday Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declared that the party would no longer back Muhyiddin with immediate effect.
Zahid said the PN government failed to meet Umno’s conditions for its support that were presenred to Muhyiddin on March 11, 2020.
“That was the pre-agreement for Umno to support Muhyiddin’s government.
Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) academic Ahmad Martadha Mohamed said the Conference of Rulers’ decrees ultimately were just advice.
“Even the Conference of Rulers can’t do anything because they have to follow the Constitution, that was just a reminder, the same as the Agong’s.
“Whatever the issue is, whether Umno withdraws, or the rulers are not satisfied, if the prime minister has a simple majority, he is still the prime minister and cannot be overthrown,” Ahmad Martadha said.
He said the matter must be made in accordance with the constitution.
“Even if the Rulers express dissatisfaction, or some other party asks the prime minister to resign, we need to refer to the constitution.
“The constitution clearly states in the process of appointing a prime minister, if the person has the support of a simple majority he is still the PM and the government under him is still stable,” he added. – AFP
Umno grassroots split over support for Muhyiddin
Members told The Malaysian Insight they are worried about a backlash from the people while others said the party leadership have made a move that will have a positive impact on the country.
Those opposed to the decision to abandon the prime minister said the timing was all wrong for such a move, adding that there must be unity in the fight against the pandemic.
“No matter who is in power, priority must be given to Covid-19. Since Ismail Sabri has been appointed (deputy prime minister), he is one of the main leaders of Umno,” Hairani said.
He was referring to the appointment of Ismail as DPM and Hishammuddin Hussein as a senior federal minister earlier this week.
“Umno’s voice will be heard through the two ministers. Now is not the right time to change government, it’s inappropriate,” he told The Malaysian Insight.
On Wednesday, Umno withdrew support for Muhyiddin following a four-hour Supreme Council meeting.
Party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a new prime minister should be appointed to lead the Covid response because Muhyiddin and his ministers have failed to contain the crisis.
Earlier that day, Muhyiddin had announced the promotion of Ismail Sabri Yaakob to deputy prime minister and Hishammuddin Hussein to senior minister..
Umno lawmakers hold nine ministerial and eight deputy ministerial positions in the Muhyiddin-led administration.
Umno Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris also agreed with Hairani that the decision was not timely given that the country is in a crisis.
He said there was no denying that the people are disappointed in the PN, but Umno should wait until the Covid-19 immunisation plan is completed before making any decisions.
He also accused party president Ahmad Zahid of making “flip-flop” decisions.
“If you look at his statement, he said that Umno no longer supports Muhyiddin but at the same time, he said party members can vote for whoever they want.
“These comments will only reflect badly on Umno,” he said.
Azri, however, agreed the two new appointments were good for the party.
Meanwhile, Umno veteran’s association secretary-general Mustapha Yaakub said whether or not grassroots members accept the decision depends on their understanding of the party’s constitution.
“Umno members who understand the constitution and the decisions of the general assembly still support the supreme council and their decisions.
“Those who do not understand or comprehend it will question their decisions,” he said.
Terengganu Umno Youth chief Tengku Haphiz Tengku Haphiz Tengku Putera said the supreme council was merely voicing out the opinions of the grassroots and if it decides to quit PN altogether, the members will also support that decision.
“All the same, we will support. Many don’t understand that a change in prime minister will have a positive impact on the country,” Tengku Haphiz said.
He said Muhyiddin and his ministers have failed to rein in the pandemic while the people continue to suffer, adding that the country needs new people at the helm.
“Otherwise, there will be no solution to the Covid-19 situation and the economy.
“At the grassroots level, we are not comfortable with the PN because they are disrespectful and Umno feels left out,” Tengku Haphiz said.
He added that though Umno has made its decision, it will still need support from its members of parliament and Barisan Nasional component parties.
Tengku Haphiz also said grassroots members are of different opinions on the appointments of Ismail Sabri and Hishammudin. Some said Umno should not accept the posts especially if the party has decided to reject Muhyiddin.
“There is a bit of conflict but Umno cannot be seen as disrespecting the federal constitution. We have to follow the constitution in every decision we make.
“The party must respect the power of the prime minister to appoint cabinet ministers. This is how democracy should be,” he said.
Acting Tanah Merah division chief Mohd Almidi Jaafar said the grassroots members in his division agreed with the party’s decision.
“My friends and I will abide by the party’s decision. That is our stance since the division was suspended in 2019. We will abide with the decisions of the top leadership,” he said.
The Tanah Merah division was suspended in 2019 after Umno lawmaker Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz left to join Bersatu after the 14th general election. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
AFP / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
