LAUGHING STOCK BN – NOW SEC-GEN ZAMBRY ‘CAN’T CONFIRM’ IF STATEMENT PLEDGING SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN IS AUTHENTIC – THEN WHY NOT QUESTION DPM ISMAIL SABRI’S AIDE – OR ISMAIL SO POWERFUL NOW, NO ONE DARES TO ACCUSE HIM OF POLITICAL SKULLDUGGERY

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir says he cannot confirm the authenticity of a statement purportedly by BN MPs saying they will continue backing the prime minister.

He said no one has come forward to take responsibility over the statement claiming that BN MPs would continue supporting Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, despite Umno’s stand on the matter.

Noting that the statement did not have a logo or name, he added that the BN secretary-general’s office was only responsible for official statements decided and agreed upon by the coalition’s Supreme Council and leaders.

“The practice of unity and solidarity among BN MPs in coming to any joint decision will continue to be preserved.

“Hence, any step or action taken by certain parties to cause doubts and disunity in BN is regrettable,” he said in a statement today.

The statement which made the rounds yesterday was confirmed to be authentic by an aide to deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. It was issued a day after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin.

The statement said all BN MPs were choosing to continue backing Muhyiddin to prioritise the immediate needs of the people amid the nation’s health and economic crises.

However, former prime minister Najib Razak, who is also a BN MP, questioned the authenticity of the statement, saying he personally had no intention of going against the Umno Supreme Council’s decision.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan and Jerantut MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris have also told FMT that they were not aware of such a joint statement from BN MPs.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.