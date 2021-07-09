SWELLED BY THE POWER OF BEING DPM, ISMAIL SABRI NOW ‘BACKSTABS’ ZAHID – ‘MOST UMNO LEADERS DISAGREE WITH ZAHID’S DECISION’ – ‘MR EMCO’ ISMAIL ALSO RUSHES TO HIDE BEHIND WORSENING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BUT OMITS TO SAY HE AS PART OF MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR IT

Most Umno leaders disagree with Zahid’s decision, says Ismail Sabri

THE majority of Umno Supreme Council members disagreed with president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s directive to withdraw the party’s support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration, said Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The newly minted deputy prime minister told Berita Harian that he was among those in the Supreme Council who spoke out against the move by the Umno president during the recent meeting.

The Umno vice-president said the move was pointless in the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Council member who did not attend (Wednesday’s) meeting was only Mahdzir Khalid, who is currently unwell.

“During the meeting, those present said they disagreed with the decision to retract our support.

“We believe that we need to settle issues involving the people first because they are burdened by many things, and so, they should be our priority.

“We understand the people’s predicament and we are doing our best in finding ways to help them, so, let’s put this politicking aside for now. This is not the time to withdraw our support,” he told Berita Harian today, speaking about the decision for the first time publicly.

Ismail said the Supreme Council had decided that Umno’s members of parliament were free to vote on issues in parliament according to their choice.

“Besides, the Supreme Council meeting had also decided that Umno members of parliament have the freedom whether to support Muhyiddin or otherwise.

“So, there shouldn’t be an issue. In fact, the Supreme Council has admitted that the MPs can decide if they want to support the prime minister or not,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

On Wednesday, Zahid announced that the party had withdrawn support for Muhyiddin effective immediately.

He said the Supreme Council agreed to the decision in an online meeting that went on for almost four hours.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Muhyiddin has failed. It failed to fulfil all the guidelines presented by the Supreme Council on March 11, 2020.

“That was the pre-agreement for Umno to continue its support towards Muhyiddin’s government.

“Therefore, the period given to lend our support to Muhyiddin as the prime minister is over and is withdrawn effective immediately,” Zahid said during a press conference aired live on Umno’s social media.

Umno has 38 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, while four seats are held by its other Barisan Nasional component parties; MCA has two seats while MIC and PBRS have one seat each.

Under Muhyiddin’s administration, Umno lawmakers hold nine ministerial and eight deputy ministerial posts.

Zahid’s decision to withdraw Umno’s support came hours after the prime minister’s office announced the appointment of Umno vice-president and senior minister (defence) Ismail as the deputy prime minister, and Hishammuddin Hussein, the foreign affairs minister as senior minister (security cluster), which was Ismail’s post prior to this.

Zahid said a new prime minister should be put in place until the country tackles the Covid-19 pandemic and achieves herd immunity through vaccination.

“The new prime minister’s term should only focus on efforts in helping the welfare of the people throughout the pandemic, tackling Covid-19 with an inclusive approach, and ensuring the process of vaccination and immunisation can be expedited.

“Having successfully reached the level of group immunisation, the new prime minister must immediately advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to hand over the mandate to the people to hold the 15th general election,” he said.

