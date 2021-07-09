‘THE SITUATION NEEDS TO BE RECTIFIED FROM THE TOP’ – THE ONLY TRUE THING FROM ZAHID OR NOT, BUT UMNO CHIEF HITS BULLS-EYE ON WHY MUHYIDDIN MUST RESIGN – ;THE SHIP SAILED ACCORDING TO THE CAPTAIN’S PLAN. THERE NEEDS TO BE AN ADJUSTMENT SO PEOPLE CAN GET BACK ON TRACK. UMNO CANNOT BE PAK SANGGUP TO BEAR THE FAILURE OF PN’

Zahid: Umno couldn’t keep enabling Perikatan’s failures

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno had to reject Perikatan Nasional as it would otherwise be endorsing the administration that was mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi asserted today.

He claimed Umno was being blamed for the PN government’s failure to assist Malaysians even when the party was among those pressing Putrajaya to do more for the sections of the country most affected.

“The country needs to be restored immediately.

“The situation needs to be rectified from the top. The ship sailed according to the captain’s plan.

“There needs to be an adjustment so that the aspirations of the people can get back on track as soon as possible.

“Therefore, it is untrue that Umno’s decision [on Wednesday] was for power.

“If you crave power, this is not the way. Better cling to existing power. Umno cannot be Pak Sanggup to bear the failure of the PN government,” he said, using the Malay euphemism for enablers.

Zahid added that Umno could no longer be quiet as it realised that PN did not have the political will to help the people.

He added that that was why the party must prioritise the interests of Malaysians and the country even if it has to go against the flow.

“Umno exists because of the people. So Umno will continue to voice out but it wasn’t heard (by the government). And even accused of being whiny and talking like the Opposition and for the personal agenda of the Umno president.

“Umno is accused of playing politics, while they lack the ‘political will’ to save the people,” he said.

After the Umno supreme council meeting held on Wednesday, Zahid announced that the party would withdraw its support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

He asserted that the government did not meet Umno’s demands for it to fulfill the public’s aspirations and to restore the economy damaged by the pandemic.

The decision was made hours after Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed deputy prime minister and Umno Sembrong chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s appointment as a senior minister, who will also be leading the security cluster.

