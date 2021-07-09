AS MUHYIDDIN’S UTTER FAILURE BITES HARD – NEW COVID CASES SHOOT TO NEW RECORD 9,180 – WITH ALARMED MALAYSIANS KICKING OFF 3-DAY #LAWAN PROTEST TOMORROW DEMANDING HIS RESIGNATION

A three-day physical and online campaign called #Lawan is set to begin tomorrow (July 10) to protest the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campaign organiser Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) has three demands it wants fulfilled immediately – for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign, for Parliament to convene and for the state of emergency to end.

“After almost seven months of the Emergency Ordinance in place and a month into the implementation of the nationwide lockdown, the government has still failed to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Yesterday, over 8,868 new Covid-19 cases were reported, with over 135 deaths – amounting to the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in a day to date,” SSR said in a statement today.

The group noted that over 5,900 lives have been lost to the virus since the start of the pandemic in the country.

SSR also cited the Health Ministry saying that many Covid-19 patients who are critically ill have yet to be admitted or to receive treatment at hospitals due to insufficient beds and Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

“This clearly shows that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, led by Muhyiddin Yassin, has failed to lead this country out of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The campaign is set to take place both in-person and online from Saturday to Monday (July 10-12).

The group said those who want to join the protest should put up a black flag at home and on their vehicles, as well as dress in black when going out to buy necessities.

Those who participate in the campaign were asked to post photos on social media with the hashtag #Lawan consistently for three days starting 3pm tomorrow.

SSR urged the public to participate in the campaign, adding that this would highlight the message that the nation has reached a critical stage.

“This action is also a follow-up to the campaign that took place last week. Malaysians, united as a whole, must continue to #Lawan (fight) until the demands have been implemented,” it said.

The “Black Flag” campaign previously made waves across social media last Saturday (July 3) with the hashtag #Lawan being tweeted over 72,000 times.

Another hashtag also used by protesters, #BenderaHitam, saw over 17,000 tweets.

Among those who showed support for the campaign were former Bersih chairperson Ambiga Sreenevasan and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.