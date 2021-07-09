COVID LIES & UNDER-TESTING CATCH UP WITH MUHYIDDIN REGIME: OVER 2,000 COVID-19 PATIENTS JAM UP MELAWATI CAC – BUT MOH CRIES ‘FAKE NEWS’ & THEN U-TURNS AMID UPROAR FROM NETIZENS WHO UPLOADED PICS AS ‘EVIDENCE’ – THE LESS MUHYIDDIN SCREENS, THE DEEPER INTO THE POPULATION THE VIRUS SPREADS & THE MORE PATIENTS WILL SPROUT UP FROM ALL OVER THE NATION

The Health Ministry has deleted its tweet which dismissed claims of large crowds at the Stadium Melawati Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Shah Alam, Selangor.

It still insisted that the size of the crowd was not as large as what was claimed on social media.

Initially, internet users disputed the ministry’s denial that over 2,000 people turned up at the CAC. The denial had included photos showing most of the seats in the stadium remained empty.

“The claim that over 2,000 Covid-19 patients were at the Stadium Melawati CAC today (Thursday) is not true. These two photos show the true situation at Melawati Stadium today.

“According to the Selangor Health Department, all patients who came to the CAC today have been accessed and are waiting to be warded,” it said in the now-deleted tweet.

The tweet was posted at 7.45pm last night and was found to have been removed several hours later, after netizens lambasted the ministry’s denial with incredulity.

Asked about the tweet, a Health Ministry spokesperson told Malaysiakini the post was removed because it contained “wrong information from the Selangor Health Department relating to the photos and dates”.

However, the spokesperson also said fewer than 1,500 people turned up at the CAC yesterday, not 2,000 as claimed on social media.

Before the ministry’s tweet was deleted, Twitter user @faizol_zaman asked whether the ministry was “serious” in dismissing the claims. He claimed to be among those at the CAC yesterday and posted photos purportedly showing large crowds both inside and outside the stadium.

“Even the staff on duty said nearly 2,000 have registered via Selangkah at the CAC…

“I cannot understand because I arrived at the CAC in Shah Alam at 7am and many were already waiting.

“Almost 100 frontliners were wearing personal protective equipment the whole day, and one (frontliner) shouted until she lost her voice to handle thousands of people, and you still call it fake?” the Twitter user asked.

He also claimed the Health Ministry’s photos may have been taken earlier in the morning when fewer people were present inside the CAC.

Another Twitter user, @lamyamim_, said he also faced large crowds at the stadium before and the situation hasn’t improved.

“Today (Thursday), a friend went to register and it is just as full,” he said.

Malaysiakini is unable to independently verify their claims.

The Stadium Melawati CAC serves the populous Petaling district of Selangor, which is also the district with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

It has recorded 10,872 cases in the past 14 days (at an average of 777 per day) up to yesterday, excluding imported cases.

Selangor Health Department figures show that 1,313 cases were recorded in the Petaling district yesterday, compared to 666 cases on Wednesday and 904 cases the day before.

A CAC’s functions include assessing people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and deciding whether they ought to be isolated at home, at a low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC), or referred to a hospital.

It also monitors Covid-19 patients who are isolated at home and removes their quarantine wristband once they are discharged from their home surveillance order.