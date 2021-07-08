HEIGHT OF COWARDICE & GREED, BARISAN MPs ISSUE ‘UNSIGNED STATEMENT’ TO BACK MUHYIDDIN DESPITE UMNO’S STAND

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs have agreed to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional-led government and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin despite Umno’s decision to withdraw its support last night.

In a statement confirmed authentic by an aide to the new deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, MPs said this was to prioritise the immediate needs of the people.

“In a situation where the country is facing a health and economic crisis, the survival of the people is far more important than chess (games) between political parties,” the unsigned statement said.

“The priority of MPs at the moment is the effort to ensure the goals of the National Recovery Plan are realised, so the people will go back to living life as per normal before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this regard, the BN MPs support Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister to continue the agenda to defend the people.”

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon earlier told FMT his party would continue to support the PN administration until the next general election (GE15).

“Unless BN makes a new, official decision, MCA will continue to support PN till the next election, in line with BN’s decision before this,” he said.

MIC president S Vigneswaran said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should instruct cabinet members from his own party to step down from their roles before calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation.

To this end, he believed Umno’s push for Muhyiddin’s resignation would not succeed as none of the BN government ministers had agreed to let go of their posts.

“We will see what action Umno takes against its MPs who disagree with the Umno Supreme Council’s decision,” he told FMT.

