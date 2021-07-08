NAJIB ISSUES STERN WARNING TO UMNO-BN MPs – TOE THE LINE OR FACE THE SACK! – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN SAYS UMNO MPs ALLOWED TO VOTE AS THEY PLEASE IN UPCOMING PARLIAMENT SITTING BUT ‘ANY DECISION MADE BY THE PARTY MUST SERVE AS A GUIDE’

Toe the party line or face the music, Najib tells BN, Umno MPs

PETALING JAYA: If Barisan Nasional and Umno MPs refuse to toe the official party line, then they must be ready to face the music, says Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Barisan Nasional advisory board chairman said if Umno and Barisan MPs wish to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, then it is their personal stance and it is not in line with the decision taken by Umno.

“Don’t link their stand with the stand of Umno. If it is their personal stand, then they will bear the consequences,” said Najib in a statement on Facebook Thursday (July 8).

Najib also noted ongoing criticisms towards him, accusing him of criticising Perikatan Nasional despite not retracting support for the government.

“As I’ve said, I’m a party man and I follow the official decision of Umno. So now, Umno has made an official stand and stopped calling us hypocrites.

“We have proven that we aren’t.”

Najib said the 15th General Election is just around the corner and by then, Malaysians will be able to judge for themselves which party has the ability to save the nation’s post-pandemic economy.

“The people will also know who is ignorant and power crazy, so much that they went against the views of the King and the Malay Rulers, violating democracy in the process, affecting the people’s lives and the economy.

“The people will also remember who does ‘dumb work’ such as repeating half-baked measures that have repeatedly proven to be a failure and led to thousands of lives being wasted for nothing.”

Najib reiterated that in the next two years, it will not be statutory declarations (SDs) or “political frogs” that will determine the next Malaysian government, but the people themselves.

As such, Najib said the future of Barisan and Umno leaders will be determined by party polls, but noted that it was halted by the National Security Council due to the movement control order.

“Umno members will choose and they will know who are the cowards and the ones who are brave enough to step forward to fight and defend the party in Umno’s darkest hours after the 14th General Election.

“Umno members will also remember who are the ministers and MPs from Umno and Barisan who prioritise their government positions, those who assisted the government in undermining royal decrees or those who prefer to defend leaders of other parties.”

Najib also warned Umno leaders that its party members will judge for themselves a video that allegedly depicted Muhyiddin as clearly saying that Umno members can be bought with ministerial and GLC positions.

On Thursday (July 8), Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has officially decided to withdraw support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister after he failed to abide by the terms set by its supreme council when the government was first sworn in last year.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision was unanimously decided by the Umno supreme council after a virtual meeting on Wednesday (July) that stretched till the wee hours of Thursday (July 8).

Umno has 38 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, which included nine ministers.

There are 220 MPs out of the 222-seat Parliament at present following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman. – ANN

Umno MPs can vote as they please in Parliament, says sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: The Umno Supreme Council has decided that MPs are allowed to use their own discretion when voting for any motions in the next Parliament sitting, said party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan today.

However, Ahmad said that any decision made by the party must serve as a guide for Umno MPs in casting their vote.

While he did not mention anything about a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, he is believed to be alluding to Umno’s decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin Yassin.

Most notably, Ahmad also congratulated Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob for being appointed deputy prime minister, in a statement today.

Yesterday, Umno leader Puad Zarkashi said Ismail should abide by the party’s stand and reject the post as the Supreme Council had already decided last year against demanding or accepting a deputy prime minister’s post.

Ahmad also said the party’s branches in over 191 divisions will be holding its annual meetings from Aug 15 to Sept 30, with only a quarter of its members participating. This is for all wings in the party.

He said the meetings can be done virtually or physically if SOPs permit, while no party polls will take place.

The dates for the division meetings of the various wings will be announced at a later date. ANN

