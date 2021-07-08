THE NATIONAL VERDICT IS CLEAR – STEP DOWN MUHYIDDIN! AMBIGA SLAMS AG FOR NOT ADVISING MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN – EVEN AS PAKATAN URGES MUHYIDDIN TO QUIT ‘WITH HONOUR’ – WHILE MAHATHIR ALSO TAKES A SWIPE AT AG IDRUS FOR DOUBLE STANDARDS BUT PUSHES FOR ‘NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL INSTEAD OF POLITICS’

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Idrus Harun should have advised Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin to offer his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said Ambiga Sreenevasan.

The prominent lawyer posted on Twitter that if she were the attorney-general, that would have been her advice to Muhyiddin.

“If I were the attorney-general, I would have advised the PM to offer his resignation to the king. I would not have issued this (Idrus) statement. It is an affront to the dignity of both offices,” she posted.

Ambiga was referring to Idrus’ statement that Muhyiddin remains the prime minister by law until and unless another MP can prove he or she has majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

Idrus said as of now, the government does not have any clear evidence to show that Muhyiddin has lost the confidence of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat members.

“Based on Article 43(2)(1) of the federal constitution, the lawmaker who has the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members is determined by the lawmakers themselves and not through a statement of any political party or leader of any political party.

“As such, in the eyes of the law, the prime minister and cabinet are still empowered as the executive of the federation,” Idrus said.

Last night, Umno demanded Muhyiddin’s resignation, after a supreme council meeting that lasted four hours.

The party also decided that it will withdraw its support for Muhyiddin as prime minister immediately, to be replaced with an interim prime minister until the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control, after which a general election must be held.

This morning, Idrus’ car was among several vehicles seen at Muhyiddin’s residence at Bukit Damansara, where Muhyiddin also met with several ministers.

Umno has 38 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and if all abide by the Supreme Council’s decision, Muhyiddin would lose his majority in Parliament.

