THE NATIONAL VERDICT IS CLEAR – STEP DOWN MUHYIDDIN! AMBIGA SLAMS AG FOR NOT ADVISING MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN – EVEN AS PAKATAN URGES MUHYIDDIN TO QUIT ‘WITH HONOUR’ – WHILE MAHATHIR ALSO TAKES A SWIPE AT AG IDRUS FOR DOUBLE STANDARDS BUT PUSHES FOR ‘NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL INSTEAD OF POLITICS’
Idrus should have advised Muhyiddin to resign, says Ambiga
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Idrus Harun should have advised Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin to offer his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said Ambiga Sreenevasan.
The prominent lawyer posted on Twitter that if she were the attorney-general, that would have been her advice to Muhyiddin.
“If I were the attorney-general, I would have advised the PM to offer his resignation to the king. I would not have issued this (Idrus) statement. It is an affront to the dignity of both offices,” she posted.
Ambiga was referring to Idrus’ statement that Muhyiddin remains the prime minister by law until and unless another MP can prove he or she has majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.
“Based on Article 43(2)(1) of the federal constitution, the lawmaker who has the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members is determined by the lawmakers themselves and not through a statement of any political party or leader of any political party.
“As such, in the eyes of the law, the prime minister and cabinet are still empowered as the executive of the federation,” Idrus said.
Last night, Umno demanded Muhyiddin’s resignation, after a supreme council meeting that lasted four hours.
The party also decided that it will withdraw its support for Muhyiddin as prime minister immediately, to be replaced with an interim prime minister until the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control, after which a general election must be held.
This morning, Idrus’ car was among several vehicles seen at Muhyiddin’s residence at Bukit Damansara, where Muhyiddin also met with several ministers.
Umno has 38 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and if all abide by the Supreme Council’s decision, Muhyiddin would lose his majority in Parliament.
Muhiyiddin should resign honourably, says Pakatan
“Therefore, Muhyiddin must resign with honour.”
The council’s statement was signed by PKR president and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.
Last night, Umno Supreme Council held a four-hour meeting, at the end of which Zahid announced the party was withdrawing its support for Muhyiddin as PM.
Umno also demanded Muhyiddin’s resignation and an interim PM to replace him while the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control, after which a general election is to be held.
Umno has 38 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and if all abide with the supreme council’s decision, Muhyiddin would lose his majority in Parliament.
However, the party is said to be split over the decision.
Attorney-General Idrus Harun has said that that Muhyiddin remains the PM by law unless another MP can prove he or she has majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.
Idrus said as of now, the government does not have any clear evidence to show that Muhyiddin has lost the confidence of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat members.
Constitutionally, he remains the PM and any test of his support must be done in Parliament, and not because Umno demands his resignation, Idrus said.
Responding to the attorney-general, the PH presidential council said Muhyiddin was appointed PM based on support from political party leaders, including Zahid himself, which were conveyed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in February last year after the “Sheraton Move”.
“Clearly the attorney-general is acting more as a PN politician than defending the rule of law,” the PH council said.
Muhyiddin became PM after leading a parliamentary coup that saw former PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad resign, causing the PH government to collapse. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Pejuang wants recovery council, not interested in politics now, says Dr M
PETALING JAYA: Pejuang is pushing for the formation of a National Recovery Council (NRC) to deal with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The newly-registered party added that it was currently not interested in politics or in launching a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that an independent body, comprising professionals and experts, should be formed specifically to deal with various issues brought by the pandemic.
“We believe that this is the best way to improve the situation.
“We do not care about politics, as some have suggested (to settle) through politics.
“We believe that politics will not solve any of the problems faced by the people,” he said during a press conference held virtually Thursday (July 8).
He said that the situation had worsened with daily Covid-19 cases hitting about 8,000, increasing daily deaths and an increasing numbers of suicide cases lately.
The Langkawi MP also said that he was planning to offer vaccines from China to his constituents, which he said was effective against the Delta variant.
“I hope the government would not delay our approval request or reject it outright.
“The vaccine has been used in China to vaccinate more than 100 million people.
“This is important for the people of Langkawi as it will help with the roll-out of the vaccination process,” he said.
Asked if he would launch a vote of no-confidence in the upcoming Parliament meeting, he said that such a move was not a priority.
“We are only interested in proposing the NRC to deal with the current problems brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are not interested in politics,” he said.
Asked to comment on the Attorney General’s remarks that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still the Prime Minister, the former premier said that the law should be applied equally.
“We thank the AG for his explanation but when Muhyiddin said that he commanded majority support, he too did not get consent from all the lawmakers,” said Dr Mahathir. ANN
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN
.