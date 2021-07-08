BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN SHIES AWAY FROM MEETING AGONG? PERHAPS FEARFUL AGONG WILL QUERY HIM ON HIS SUPPORT IN PARLIAMENT? – EVEN AS DEPUTY SPEAKER AZALINA CONFIRM SUPREME COUNCIL HAD UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORTED DECISION TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT – DEBUNKING WILD CLAIMS & PROPAGANDA SPREAD BY ANTI-ZAHID FACTIONS INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA

Muhyiddin not meeting King on Thursday (July 8) evening, says PMO

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will not be meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in an audience at Istana Negara on Thursday (July 8) evening, says the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO said this in a brief message to journalists on Thursday afternoon.

It was responding to several news portals that claimed Muhyiddin was scheduled to have an audience with the King at Istana Negara, after Umno announced that it retracted support for the Prime Minister.

On Thursday (July 8), Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has officially decided to withdraw support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister after he failed to abide by terms set by its supreme council when the government was sworn in last year.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision was unanimously decided by the Umno supreme council after a virtual meeting on Wednesday (July) that stretched till the wee hours of Thursday (July 8).

Umno has 38 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, which included nine ministers.

There are 220 MPs out of the 222-seat Parliament at present following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman.

