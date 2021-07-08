BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN SHIES AWAY FROM MEETING AGONG? PERHAPS FEARFUL AGONG WILL QUERY HIM ON HIS SUPPORT IN PARLIAMENT? – EVEN AS DEPUTY SPEAKER AZALINA CONFIRM SUPREME COUNCIL HAD UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORTED DECISION TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT – DEBUNKING WILD CLAIMS & PROPAGANDA SPREAD BY ANTI-ZAHID FACTIONS INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA
Muhyiddin not meeting King on Thursday (July 8) evening, says PMO
PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will not be meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in an audience at Istana Negara on Thursday (July 8) evening, says the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The PMO said this in a brief message to journalists on Thursday afternoon.
It was responding to several news portals that claimed Muhyiddin was scheduled to have an audience with the King at Istana Negara, after Umno announced that it retracted support for the Prime Minister.
On Thursday (July 8), Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has officially decided to withdraw support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister after he failed to abide by terms set by its supreme council when the government was sworn in last year.
Ahmad Zahid said the decision was unanimously decided by the Umno supreme council after a virtual meeting on Wednesday (July) that stretched till the wee hours of Thursday (July 8).
Umno has 38 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, which included nine ministers.
There are 220 MPs out of the 222-seat Parliament at present following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman.
Supreme council unanimous in withdrawing support for Muhyiddin as PM, says Azalina
KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by the Umno supreme council was unanimous in withdrawing support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, says Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.
In a brief statement on Facebook Thursday (July 8), the Pengerang MP quoted a phrase from Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s speech as Umno president early Thursday (July 8).
“The Umno supreme council has unanimously agreed to retract support towards Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” the Deputy Speaker posted, attaching a copy of Ahmad Zahid’s speech.
Following a virtual meeting that stretched till the early hours of Thursday, Ahmad Zahid announced that Umno would withdraw support for the Prime Minister, saying that Muhyiddin had failed to fulfil seven requirements outlined by Umno when the government was sworn in on March 11 last year.
He claimed that several supreme council members had contacted him after the meeting, saying that Ahmad Zahid’s statement did not reflect the meeting’s verdict.
However, in a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said it wasn’t true that the Umno president makes party decisions by himself.
“Everything is decided according to the constitution and discretion, based on the interests of the people and country.
“Therefore, propaganda that claim the Umno president only makes party decisions by himself, aren’t true as well,” he said.
Umno has 38 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, including nine ministers in the Perikatan Nasional government.
At present, there are 220 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman. ANN
