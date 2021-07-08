COVID SHOCKER – NEARLY 9,000 NEW CASES – AND YET MUHYIDDIN REFUSES TO RESIGN!

8,868 new Covid-19 cases today, more than 5,000 infections in Klang Valley

MALAYSIA recorded 8,868 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, making it the second-highest in daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.

The record number of daily Covid-19 cases is 9,020, logged on May 29 this year.

Of the new cases today, Selangor reported 4,152 infections while Kuala Lumpur had 1,133.

Today’s number of new cases in Selangor is a record for the state since the onset of the pandemic.

The high number of cases in these two areas is due to aggressive testing conducted in enhanced movement control order areas in most of Selangor and 16 localities in KL.

Based on today’s figures, almost 60% of the new cases reported are in the Klang Valley.

The number of new cases in other states are: Johor (336), Sabah (279), Sarawak (281), Malacca (183), Pahang (152), Penang (237), Labuan (64), Kedah (360), Kelantan (135), Terengganu (68) and Putrajaya (47) and Perlis (one).

Cumulatively, the country has recorded 808,658 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.