MUHYIDDIN REFUSES TO RESIGN – DEALING ANOTHER SLAP IN UMNO’S FACE – DESPITE 2 SABAH UMNO MPs ALREADY ANNOUNCING THEIR WITHDRAWAL OF SUPPORT: AG DECLARES MUHYIDDIN IS STILL PM UNTIL MAJORITY TESTED IN PARLIAMENT – BUT WILL CONFIDENCE MOTION BE ALLOWED IN ALREADY CONTROVERSIAL 5-DAY SITTING?

Muhyiddin is PM until majority tested in Dewan, says AG

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin remains the prime minister until his parliamentary majority is tested in Parliament, Attorney-General Idrus Harun announced today.

In a statement, he said the government has yet to have any clear facts that proved Muhyiddin had lost the majority support of MPs.

Citing Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, Idrus said whether or not an individual held the majority support of MPs must be determined by the MPs themselves, not through statements from political parties or leaders.

“Therefore, in terms of the law, the prime minister and the current Cabinet still remain,” he said.

Idrus’ statement comes several hours after he met Muhyiddin at his residence in Bukit Damansara today.

Also spotted arriving for the meeting was newly-appointed deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. They left around 12.45pm today.

Umno had announced that it was withdrawing its support for Muhyiddin as prime minister, with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi calling for his resignation after a Supreme Council meeting which lasted over four hours.

Meanwhile, Parliament is set to reconvene for a special five-day sitting from July 26 onwards and Muhyiddin’s majority may be tested then. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Sabah Umno’s two MPs to toe party line, withdraw support for Perikatan at Federal level

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno’s two Members of Parliament will abide by the central party decision to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional Federal Government.

“We will follow the party’s decision,” Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is Kinabatangan MP, said on Thursday (July 8).

The other MP is Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis).

Bung, who is state Umno chief, had said earlier that Sabah Umno’s relationship with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) ruling coalition was intact.

He said GRS was given the mandate by the people of Sabah to lead the state.

Umno has 16 state seats including two nominated assemblymen.

GRS has 48 seats while the opposition comprising Parti Warisan Sabah, Upko, DAP and PKR has 30. ANN

