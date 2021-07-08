NAJIB MAKES IT CLEAR – THE OBJECT IS TO REMOVE MUHYIDDIN – NOT PN GOVT: YET WILL PN UNDER A NEW UMNO PM STILL HAVE ENOUGH MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT? IF SOME UMNO MPs CAN PULL OUT – WHY WON’T SNEAKY AZMIN CARTEL OR CAMP HAMZAH, BOTH OF WHOM HAVE EVERYTHING TO LOSE PULL THE SAME TRICK?

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said now is not the time to involve Pakatan Harapan as the Perikatan Nasional fights to salvage its government following the withdrawal of Umno.
Loke said the crisis was brought about by PN’s own doing after it launched the Sheraton Move against the Harapan government in February last year.
“This is PN’s internal problem. They broke up because they cannot cooperate. This is a problem caused by PN.
“At this stage, we should not involve Pakatan Harapan and the DAP,” he told Malaysiakini.
He noted that Zahid, in his speech, repeatedly called PN a failed government.
“Umno must also take responsibility because it was part of the PN government. If he admits that the PN government had failed, that means Umno has also failed,” he said.
Umno has 38 MPs but many are opposed to Zahid’s move to withdraw from the PN government.
However, with Muhyiddin only commanding a four-seat majority, a small number of the 38 MPs is enough to collapse the PN government.
Loke said who will become the next prime minister or form the government was another matter.
For now, he said Muhyiddin should resign as he had lost majority control of the Dewan Rakyat.
Loke added that even if Muhyiddin refused to resign, he won’t be able to push through the government’s agenda in the House without a majority.
“He no longer has the authority to remain as prime minister,” he said.
