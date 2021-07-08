BOMBSHELL – THE SHOCK & DRAMA HAS JUST BEGUN – THE ONLY CERTAINTY IS UMNO’S ARROGANCE & BULLYING WAYS – MUHYIDDIN MIGHT BE READY TO SWALLOW THE BITTER PILL – BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO HIS BERSATU ESPECIALLY AZMIN CARTEL & CAMP HAMZAH – FOR SURE, UMNO BOYS WILL WITCH HUNT THEM & EVEN BURN THEM AT THE POLITICAL STAKE – THAT’S WHY ANYTHING CAN STILL HAPPEN! AND WILL HAPPEN VERY SOON!

Politics | July 8, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Anything can happen as Umno quits govt

WHAT’S next after Umno pulled the plug with the Perikatan Nasional government?

Prof James Chin of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, Australia, cautioned that it was still early to guess “which way the wind is blowing.”

He pointed out that the fundamentals of the Perikatan government had not changed.

“It is still highly unstable. (Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) is clutching at straws. He is trying to find a way to keep everybody (in the PN government) happy, ” he said.

But Prof Chin contended that if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin could not get the anti-Bersatu faction in Umno like party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Najib Razak over to his side, the Prime Minister’s position would be very unstable.

He said Muhyiddin had to find a way to get the support of Ahmad Zahid and Najib, who are facing corruption cases in court.

Prof Chin said he does not take Ahmad Zahid’s announcement early Thursday (July 8) morning, that Umno decided to withdraw support for the government with immediate effect, seriously.

“The fact that he could not get the Umno MPs in government to stand next to him during the press conference (after the virtual Umno supreme council meeting) already tells you something is very wrong, ” he said.

Out of the 111 to 113 MPs supporting the Perikatan government, Umno has 38 while Bersatu has 31. PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have 18 each.

On the other hand, Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Muhammad Asri Mohd Ali believed Umno’s decision last night meant checkmate for the Prime Minister.

He said with Umno, the biggest component party, pulling out from the coalition, any PM in the Westminster type of governance must resign.

“It is time for Muhyiddin to take the bitter pill and swallow. He has asked two PMs before this, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Najib, to resign, ” he said.

Muhammad Asri said Umno was the main actor in the current political crisis, and it had proposed the creation of an interim prime minister.

“Umno must convince the opposition, especially Pakatan Harapan, to support its move by creating a unity government with the opposition. The best candidate to lead the new interim government is Ku Li (Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah).

“He has experience in the Cabinet and is respected by other leaders in the opposition, ” he said.

Muhammad Asri said Umno could decide to propose party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as an interim prime minister to reconcile with the Cabinet Cluster (Umno MPs who are ministers).

The option would leave Umno still intact and the Perikatan side would give its support as Ismail Sabri was part of its government.

“This scenario will reduce the degree of anxiety among the public since Ismail Sabri is already a familiar face in making announcements about Covid-19 prevention, ” he said.

Today, the political motto is: anything is possible. – ANN

   

   

   

Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin Hussein - Laugh

    

   

   

   

   

   

    

   

   

    
    

    

   

    

  

 

To reset the scene, Muhyiddin should remove Hamzah and Azmin - Liew Chin Tong

   

   

    

    

Rivalry - Azmin Ali and Ismail Sabri

     

