UMNO’S SABAH MPs – BUNG & ALAMIN – THE FIRST TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR PN AT FEDERAL LEVEL – ‘WE WILL FOLLOW THE PARTY’S DECISION’

Sabah Umno’s two MPs to toe party line, withdraw support for Perikatan at Federal level

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno’s two Members of Parliament will abide by the central party decision to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional Federal Government.

“We will follow the party’s decision,” Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is Kinabatangan MP, said on Thursday (July 8).

The other MP is Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis).

Bung, who is state Umno chief, had said earlier that Sabah Umno’s relationship with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) ruling coalition was intact.

He said GRS was given the mandate by the people of Sabah to lead the state.

Umno has 16 state seats including two nominated assemblymen.

GRS has 48 seats while the opposition comprising Parti Warisan Sabah, Upko, DAP and PKR has 30.

ANN

