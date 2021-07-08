THE DEADLINESS OF MALAY LAND’S ‘TWISTED KERIS’ – MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE ALL ABUZZ WITH ACTIVITY – MINISTERS & AG ARRIVE – BETS ARE ON UMNO WILL TAKE TOP 2 SPOTS – THE COVETED PM POST, WHILE ISMAIL SABRI TO STAY DPM THANKS AGAIN TO MUHYIDDIN

PM’s residence buzzing with activity from early morning as ministers and AG seen arriving

PETALING JAYA: Several vehicles carrying ministers and the Attorney General have been seen entering the residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday (July 8) morning.

The Malaysian Gazette news portal reported that Muhyiddin’s residence was a hive of activity since early morning, with the vehicles seen entering at 9.40am.

The portal, however, did not mention who the ministers were.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said early on Thursday that the party had officially decided to withdraw support from the Perikatan Nasional government with immediate effect.

Ahmad Zahid said the withdrawal of support came because Perikatan Nasional failed to fulfil seven requirements outlined by the Umno secretary when the government was sworn in on March 11 last year.

Umno has 38 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat. ANN

PETALING JAYA: Following Umno’s decision to retract support for Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, its deputy president, Mohamad Hasan, says no individual is bigger and more important than the party.