UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER ‘AWAITING STATEMENT FROM PM’ – INDEED IF MUHYIDDIN STEPS DOWN IN FAVOR OF INTERIM PM FROM UMNO, NO NEED FOR THEM TO QUIT

Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar keeps mum over Umno decision, says will wait for PM statement

IPOH: Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah will wait for a statement from the Prime Minister first before commenting on whether to quit.

An aide close to the Lenggong MP from Umno said there was nothing to announce at this moment.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had announced that the party would withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional government following a virtual supreme council meeting on Wednesday night that stretched till the early hours of Thursday (July 8).

Ahmad Zahid said the withdrawal of support came because Perikatan had failed to fulfil seven requirements outlined by Umno when it was sworn in on March 11 last year as the government.

Umno has 38 MPs including nine ministers in the Perikatan government.

ANN

.