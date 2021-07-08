IN BERSATU – AZMIN VS HAMZAH MAY SMASH MUHYIDDIN’S PARTY TO SMITHEREENS – INDEED, IT’S NOT THE SPLIT IN UMNO BUT THE SPLIT IN HIS OWN BERSATU THAT ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO – AND ZAHID WILL LEVERAGE ON!

New DPM – has Muhyiddin played all his cards?

‘It looks like the PN government has no interest in governing.’

Ismail Sabri appointed DPM, Hishammuddin now senior minister

OCT: It is now crystal clear that Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has no interest in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and is only interested in protecting the PM post.

Instead of getting competent people to help in the fight against the pandemic, they have been scheming on how to stay in power.

Promoting Ismail Sabri Yaakob to DPM without defined duties after he has failed in his fight against the pandemic is a mockery and insult to the rakyat.

And promoting Hishammuddin Hussein, who has not done any creditable work as a foreign minister, is adding insult to injury.

The PM must state their KPIs (key performance indicators) so that the rakyat know their deliverables, or else it’s a case of more gaji buta.

These promotions don’t help the rakyat in relieving their suffering. The PN government has no interest in the welfare of the rakyat but only in its own survival.

It has no interest in governing. They lie and lie that they are doing a fantastic job. In reality, the pandemic is getting worse, with no end in sight.

When Parliament meets, let’s pray and hope a miracle can happen to save Malaysia.

VioletPanda7423: So the Jalan Bellamy mystery is solved – this is the pathetic and revolting outcome. A power grab, while the country is brought to its knees by the Covid-19 virus.

Kuniyo: The worse-performing minister has been promoted as DPM for political reason – this is how the system rewards incompetency.

The more incompetent, the higher the ladder you climbed.

Cogito Ergo Sum: This is a master stroke of political survival by Muhyiddin. We are now back to the same nonsense of empty promises and invisible relief for the rakyat.

In fact, PM8 is now more entrenched than ever. The only good news is that the court cluster will face the music. Apart from that, the usual. No change.

Mushiro: Who is the expert on the war against Covid-19? Who is the expert on the economy? Who is capable of leading the country?

If anything has changed by these new appointments, then it is for the worse. Muhyiddin and the rest are just interested in prolonging their hold on power.

Headhunter: The biggest loser is senior minister Azmin Ali. He’s now been neutralised by Muhyiddin.

And he has nowhere to go except where Muhyiddin wants him to be. Indeed, he’s between a rock and a hard place. It’s karma.

Coward: Historians will see this as a move to stabilise the PM seat by dividing Umno.

The PM is playing the card which he held in reserve. He has dragged the DPM thing long enough. Even if you conclude that he was forced to use this card, it still buys him time, which is what he wants.

The million-dollar question is – has he played all his cards?

Salvage Malaysia: The whole move is to give them power to upstage Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and force him to resign. Then Bersatu will feel more relax knowing they have Umno in their pocket too.

But will that convince the rakyat to vote for them in GE15? I think they will think about that later.

Dr Raman Letchumanan: A sick man on his hospital bed conniving and playing political games. How sickening can it get?

Man proposes God disposes. Even Covid-19 has its own plans. No humans can do anything about it.

What a sick nation. Power and money trump everything. By the very people who are elected to serve the public.

Malaysia will soon be scrapping the bottom of all governance and integrity indices of the world.

Sentinel: This is a poison pill. In the coming weeks, all the problems related to the handling of Covid-19 will now be blamed on PN as a whole, with Umno offering a high-profile target in the form of DPM.

And we’re not getting out of this anytime soon. I suppose they will enjoy it while they can.

Vijay47: I have never claimed to understand Malaysia’s political leanings and relationships.

My grasp of this reality is very simple and basic; on one side, with differing party strengths stand – Amanah and Mohamad ‘Mat’ Sabu, for whom I have the highest respect and affection, accompanied by their allies DAP and PKR, parties for whom my support while evident, cannot now be described as bordering on the rapturous.

On the other side are our assorted political scoundrels, traitors, opportunists, and out-and-out convicted criminals of varying shades.

So save me the fatted calf and dancing girls routine, the reported changes within the present government do not matter one tiny bit to me. It is all rancid wine in new bottles, all of them continuing to earn my utter contempt.

I don’t care who has been anointed deputy prime minister, what fortune attends Hishammuddin, whether Azmin has finally received the comeuppance he richly deserves.

Heck, I am not even bothered who the prime minister is though I must admit to great relief that it is not Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The only conclusion I draw from today’s revision to the governing hierarchy is how to some the lure of power and potential wealth cannot be resisted, how easy it is to buy allegiance and how simple it is to practise betrayal, again and again. – MKINI

   

   

   

