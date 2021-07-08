BYE, BYE MUHYIDDIN – HIS ‘GRAND CHECKMATE’ OF PULLING OUT 2 RABBITS ISMAIL & HISHAM ENDED UP CHECKMATING HIMSELF – BY GIVING ZAHID THE ‘MORAL’ HIGH GROUND IN UMNO TO PULL THE PLUG – ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ NOW EXPECTED TO TOE PARTY LINE & GIVE MUHYIDDIN NOTICE – A MOVE THAT WILL FORCE MUHYIDDIN TO RELINQUISH PM POST TO AN UMNO CANDIDATE – UMNO REBELS WHO REFUSE WILL BE SACKED & EVEN THOUGH UMNO WILL BE REDUCED IN SIZE IN TERMS OF MPs, IT WILL BE ENOUGH TO FORM AN INTERIM GOVT UNTIL GE15 WITH PAKATAN, WARISAN, GPS, MUDA & EVEN PEJUANG – BUT WITHOUT ANY OFFICIAL PACT, JUST SUPPORT FOR THE NEW UMNO INTERIM PM FROM ALL THE ALLIES – THE SAME WAY UMNO OPERATED UNDER PN

Politics | July 8, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

   

   

Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin Hussein - Laugh

    

   

   

   

   

   

    

   

   

    
    

    

   

    

  

 

To reset the scene, Muhyiddin should remove Hamzah and Azmin - Liew Chin Tong

   

   

    

    

Rivalry - Azmin Ali and Ismail Sabri

     

      ?

       

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle