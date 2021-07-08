ALL EYES ON ISMAIL SABRI & HISHAM – WILL THEY BE THE AZMIN CARTEL OF UMNO? IF ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ THINKS WELL, THEY WILL WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN IMMEDIATELY & RALLY BEHIND ZAHID – NO MATTER HOW TAINTED BY CORRUPTION & DISLIKED BY NON-MALAYS, UMNO IS A BRAND STILL LOVED BY MALAYS – THE MPs WHO OPT TO STICK WITH MUHYIDDIN & FORCE A SPLIT IN UMNO MIGHT AS WELL JUMP INTO THE POLITICAL RIVER – NO NEED TO WAIT!

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrive for the party flag ceremony inconjuction of UMNO 2020 General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. With president his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (left) and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (right).  FAIHAN GHANI/The Star

Zahid throws down the gauntlet at Umno’s ministers and MPs

Umno’s ministers and MPs have a decision to make: to stick or twist. The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s survival will depend on what they do.
Stick with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and they will face being sacked from Umno and accused of betraying their own party’s supreme council.

If they choose to abide by the decision of Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and the party’s supreme council, the PN government would fall.

Whichever they choose, the Umno supreme council’s decision last night to pull the party’s support for the PN government has thrown Malaysia into political turmoil with no clear end or solution in sight.

The prime minister appeared to have steadied the ship yesterday afternoon when he announced the appointments of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as deputy prime minister and senior minister, respectively, just hours ahead of Umno’s supreme council meeting.

But Umno president Zahid has now gone all-in by deciding to push through on Umno’s threat to withdraw support for the PN coalition.

Umno’s ministers and MPs, many of whom are said to be at odds with Zahid, will have to make their stand clear on whether they will abide by the decision of the party’s supreme council or resign from it to back Muhyiddin’s government.

Another possible option would be for Umno’s ministers and MPs to ignore Zahid and the supreme council, and rally support to oust him as party president.

With Muhyddin’s Bersatu and Umno both competing as nationalist Malay parties, the PN coalition had always been a difficult dance between maintaining power and the question of which party would become the dominant political force.

Zahid, who is still facing a graft trial, has been seen by some Malaysians as cynically using his position as Umno president in an attempt to overcome his legal troubles. His main ally, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has already been convicted for abuse of power although he is still appealing the verdict.

If Umno’s ministers and MPs decide to back Muhyiddin, it could spell the beginning of the end for Malaysia’s grand old party, and the emergence of Bersatu as its replacement. Whether such a move will be taken remains to be seen.

Most Umno ministers and MPs have kept their own counsel as to whether they will continue backing the government of the day, although it has been widely reported recently that the majority are against Zahid.

For now, Zahid holds the levers of power in the party. In his statement last night, he cited the backing of the Umno general assembly for the supreme council’s decision to pull the plug on its partnership with Bersatu in PN.

He also announced last night that Umno would not back Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or Pakatan Harapan to lead a government, in a bid to neutralise attacks against him for allegedly colluding with the PKR president to grab power.

But if Umno ministers and MPs quit the party or even just ignore the supreme council’s decision, he would have little option then but to discipline or sack them.

Any move to sack any minister or MP from Umno will most certainly push them towards joining or at the very least to back a Bersatu-led administration, leaving Zahid and his party in turmoil with very few representatives in Parliament.

In also calling last night for Muhyddin to step down as PM, it was also unclear how Zahid’s proposal for the Yang diPertuan Agong to appoint an interim PM would work.

Constitutionally, anyone appointed PM would still need the backing of the majority in Parliament. An interim PM can only be appointed while awaiting a new government or an election to be decided. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was appointed as interim PM for just a few days last year after he quit as head of government, before Muhyiddin eventually took power.

If Zahid’s gambit succeeds — that is if his party’s MPs and ministers in the PN government backs his move — then Muhyiddin’s government would fall.

An election would have to be called, even though most Malaysians and political leaders do not appear to have any appetite for polls to be held during a pandemic.

Whatever happens, Malaysia’s political instability is likely to continue. Elections, if not forced through now, will eventually have to be called. And even then a conclusive result is not a certainty considering how divided the country’s political parties are now.

Umno leaders in govt must resign immediately, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s decision to retract support for Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister means that all party leaders and MPs holding positions in the government must resign immediately, according to an analyst.

Universiti Malaya’s (UM) Awang Azman Pawi said this included those holding ministerial positions and even heads of GLCs.

“This will surely lead to disciplinary action, including immediate sackings, should they continue to defy the party’s orders,” he told FMT, adding that many were expected to fall in line with the party’s decision.

Awang Azman Pawi.

Awang Azman added that those who decide to continue backing Muhyiddin as prime minister were expected to leave the party and join Bersatu.

“However, this is only expected to involve MPs, not grassroots members and it won’t lead to the dissolving of branches or divisions,” he said.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made the major announcement late last night following a Supreme Council meeting that went on for over four hours.

The decision also came mere hours after Muhyiddin had appointed Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as deputy prime minister and Barisan Nasional treasurer Hishammuddin Hussein as senior minister for security.

In his late-night press conference, Zahid did not mention the deputy prime minister’s post offered to Ismail, probably leaving it to the Umno vice-president to state his stand.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said while the Perikatan Nasional-led government had officially lost its parliamentary majority, Zahid gave no clear direction about Umno’s next step.

Oh Ei Sun.

Zahid’s guarantee to not back PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister or to cooperate with DAP, also raised questions on how the next government would be formed and who would helm it.

“Umno and PKR alone aren’t sufficient to form a government, so DAP is still needed.

“The King has to now appoint a prime minister who in the King’s view is likely to command a parliamentary majority,” Oh told FMT.

When asked who could then take over as prime minister from Muhyiddin if not Anwar, who was widely rumoured to be backed by Zahid, Oh said Dr Mahathir Mohamad could very well be prime minister again.

He said Umno would “certainly” be willing to work with the former long-time president as he was “their old boss”.

Lee Kok Tiung.

He added that it was unlikely for Zahid to become prime minister as he was not known for his competence, while Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was also not fit for the position.

But Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Lee Kuok Tiung said appointing a new prime minister would not necessarily fix the current situation unless the new government could come up with a better plan.

“I strongly believe that the situation in Malaysia is bad, but it could have been worse if the measures that were carried out had not been taken,” he told FMT.

Kamarul Zaman Yusoff.

Meanwhile, Universiti Utara Malaysia’s (UUM) Kamarul Zaman Yusof said the government’s fate cannot yet be determined as Zahid did not provide details on how the decision was reached and whether all MPs were on board.

“Until the majority of Umno MPs sign statutory declarations saying they no longer support Muhyiddin, we cannot assume that he has lost majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.”

Kamarul, however, said the best way to determine if Muhyiddin had the confidence of the majority would be through a vote in Parliament. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

