BAPTISM OF FIRE AWAITS ISMAIL SABRI – AS INTRIGUE, ANGER & EXCITEMENT FILL THE AIR AT UMNO HQ – HOW WELL ISMAIL SABRIL ARGUES HIS CASE WILL DETERMINE IF HE WILL BE THE ‘SHORTEST-LIVED’ DPM IN THE COUNTRY’S HISTORY

TAN SRI Muhyiddin Yassin was only a day out of hospital when he sprang one of the biggest surprises ever.

The Prime Minister’s appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) left many, including those in his administration, flabbergasted.

It came at the height of Umno’s latest attempt to derail his ruling coalition.

Although Muhyiddin had spent the past week in hospital, he was able to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Ismail Sabri’s appointment to the No 2 post and the elevation of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein as the new Senior Minister also appears to have caught the Umno leadership by surprise.

The silence on the Umno end suggested that the appointment is not going to sit well on everyone in Umno.

On the pragmatic side, the appointment is that a DPM is necessary given questions about Muhyiddin’s health.

He is, after all, still in remission for pancreatic cancer and his recent hospitalisation had spawned all sorts of talk.

Picking Ismail Sabri was the natural choice given that he was a Senior Minister and is the leader of Umno’s Kluster Menteri or grouping of ministers.

Politically speaking, Muhyiddin is a seasoned politician and he is aware that he needs the Umno MPs to continue standing by his government even if Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants to pull his party out right away.

So is this another masterstroke on the part of Muhyiddin to checkmate Umno and Ahmad Zahid?

“Knowing how Muhyiddin works, it was expected yet unexpected. We know that Muhyiddin had been asking Umno to nominate someone for the post,” said a Putrajaya insider.

Muhyiddin’s government has been teetering on the edge of a cliff the past few weeks as Ahmad Zahid stepped up the pressure on him.

There have been reports of secret meetings to sign agreements to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and to replace him with Umno advisor and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The latest development will buy some time for Muhyiddin’s government to continue until it is safe to call for a general election.

Promoting Ismail Sabri will also cement the Umno vice-president’s ties with the ruling coalition.

It is like a commitment to support Muhyiddin’s leadership and the Umno MPs will now likely rally behind the new DPM.

It certainly jams Ahmad Zahid’s anti-Muhyiddin agenda.

But the question is whether the appointment will receive the blessings of the party supreme council, which meets Wednesday (July 7) night.

The DPM appointment clearly goes against the Umno supreme council decision made several months ago to not accept the post.

Several supreme council members are already making noises about that.

However, the above Putrajaya insider claimed that Ismail Sabri had met Ahmad Zahid and Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Monday (July 6) to brief them on the appointment.

Ismail Sabri may have also informed some of the other MPs because on Monday night, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman sent a picture of Ismail and him to his family WhatsApp group with the caption, “With the future DPM”.

The Umno supreme council is scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting tonight and the DPM appointment is expected to be discussed and there may even be some fireworks.

There are only two possible options on the table.

Umno could accept the appointment with an open heart because it basically places the party just one step below the coveted prime minister post.

It is like a reservation for the big post that Umno has always claimed should belong to the party.

But if the party does not accept the appointment, it will mean more trouble and a even deeper split than ever between those who want to stay in the government and those out to pull Muhyiddin down.

Much will depend on how Ismail Sabri argues his case at the supreme council meeting and how he persuades those at the meeting to accept the appointment.

Although Ismail Sabri is the party’s top vice-president, he has basically jumped over two heads – his president Ahmad Zahid and his deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan – to end up as the DPM.

He has also outdone Hishammuddin who was his former Umno Youth boss.

Ismail has arrived, as they say, but the reception may not be as warm as expected.

It is now up to him to convince his party that the appointment will benefit the party and to bring his fellow party leaders around to his way of thinking.

A big job comes with big challenges and his first big challenge starts with winning over members of the Umno supreme council.

