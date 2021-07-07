BAPTISM OF FIRE AWAITS ISMAIL SABRI – AS INTRIGUE, ANGER & EXCITEMENT FILL THE AIR AT UMNO HQ – HOW WELL ISMAIL SABRIL ARGUES HIS CASE WILL DETERMINE IF HE WILL BE THE ‘SHORTEST-LIVED’ DPM IN THE COUNTRY’S HISTORY
Intrigue at WTCKL amid talk of Umno crisis
KUALA LUMPUR: There is a hive of activity at Umno’s headquarters at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) as its highly anticipated supreme council meeting on Wednesday (July 7) night is expected to decide on whether or not it stays with the Perikatan Nasional government.
Leaders began arriving at WTCKL in the evening, where among the first to arrive was Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at 6.05pm, followed by Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek at 7.10pm.
Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived somewhere around 7.50pm.
There were also many journalists at WTCKL who were awaiting the outcome of the supreme council meeting, after Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein were appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister (Security), respectively, earlier Wednesday.
There were also many cars parked outside the WTCKL hall, and individuals believed to be part of political entourages were seen lounging around the lobby.
SOPs to curb Covid-19 were also obediently observed by those present at WTCKL such as physical distancing
Developments in Umno are being closely monitored by many, as the party is expected to decide on its future with Perikatan.
Ahmad Zahid is also currently facing a leadership crisis, as there are 25 Barisan Nasional MPs led by Padang Rengas Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, who claimed they had lost confidence in Ahmad Zahid lead the party as president.
Earlier on Wednesday, Bakri Umno division chief Mohd Fuad Tukirin had also said the supreme council meeting should consider temporarily suspending the duties of Ahmad Zahid as party president until he is able to provide answers on several issues.
These issues include purported efforts to collaborate with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against the wishes of Umno grassroots.
While there are efforts by Barisan MPs to dispute Ahmad Zahid’s credibility to lead, observers have also noted that he still enjoys strong support among the party grassroots.
Zahid will address the media in a press conference after the highly-anticipated supreme council meeting, held virtually, that began at 8.30pm
New DPM’s big challenge begins tonight (July 7)
TAN SRI Muhyiddin Yassin was only a day out of hospital when he sprang one of the biggest surprises ever.
The Prime Minister’s appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) left many, including those in his administration, flabbergasted.
It came at the height of Umno’s latest attempt to derail his ruling coalition.
Although Muhyiddin had spent the past week in hospital, he was able to pull a rabbit out of the hat.
Ismail Sabri’s appointment to the No 2 post and the elevation of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein as the new Senior Minister also appears to have caught the Umno leadership by surprise.
The silence on the Umno end suggested that the appointment is not going to sit well on everyone in Umno.
On the pragmatic side, the appointment is that a DPM is necessary given questions about Muhyiddin’s health.
He is, after all, still in remission for pancreatic cancer and his recent hospitalisation had spawned all sorts of talk.
Picking Ismail Sabri was the natural choice given that he was a Senior Minister and is the leader of Umno’s Kluster Menteri or grouping of ministers.
Politically speaking, Muhyiddin is a seasoned politician and he is aware that he needs the Umno MPs to continue standing by his government even if Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants to pull his party out right away.
So is this another masterstroke on the part of Muhyiddin to checkmate Umno and Ahmad Zahid?
“Knowing how Muhyiddin works, it was expected yet unexpected. We know that Muhyiddin had been asking Umno to nominate someone for the post,” said a Putrajaya insider.
Muhyiddin’s government has been teetering on the edge of a cliff the past few weeks as Ahmad Zahid stepped up the pressure on him.
There have been reports of secret meetings to sign agreements to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and to replace him with Umno advisor and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.
The latest development will buy some time for Muhyiddin’s government to continue until it is safe to call for a general election.
Promoting Ismail Sabri will also cement the Umno vice-president’s ties with the ruling coalition.
It is like a commitment to support Muhyiddin’s leadership and the Umno MPs will now likely rally behind the new DPM.
It certainly jams Ahmad Zahid’s anti-Muhyiddin agenda.
But the question is whether the appointment will receive the blessings of the party supreme council, which meets Wednesday (July 7) night.
The DPM appointment clearly goes against the Umno supreme council decision made several months ago to not accept the post.
Several supreme council members are already making noises about that.
However, the above Putrajaya insider claimed that Ismail Sabri had met Ahmad Zahid and Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Monday (July 6) to brief them on the appointment.
Ismail Sabri may have also informed some of the other MPs because on Monday night, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman sent a picture of Ismail and him to his family WhatsApp group with the caption, “With the future DPM”.
The Umno supreme council is scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting tonight and the DPM appointment is expected to be discussed and there may even be some fireworks.
There are only two possible options on the table.
Umno could accept the appointment with an open heart because it basically places the party just one step below the coveted prime minister post.
It is like a reservation for the big post that Umno has always claimed should belong to the party.
But if the party does not accept the appointment, it will mean more trouble and a even deeper split than ever between those who want to stay in the government and those out to pull Muhyiddin down.
Much will depend on how Ismail Sabri argues his case at the supreme council meeting and how he persuades those at the meeting to accept the appointment.
Although Ismail Sabri is the party’s top vice-president, he has basically jumped over two heads – his president Ahmad Zahid and his deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan – to end up as the DPM.
He has also outdone Hishammuddin who was his former Umno Youth boss.
Ismail has arrived, as they say, but the reception may not be as warm as expected.
It is now up to him to convince his party that the appointment will benefit the party and to bring his fellow party leaders around to his way of thinking.
A big job comes with big challenges and his first big challenge starts with winning over members of the Umno supreme council.
ANN
