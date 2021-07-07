MUHYIDDIN HAS MISCALCULATED – DPM APPOINTMENT WON’T APPEASE UMNO – IF ANYTHING, THE SWELL OF FURY WILL BE UNCONTROLLABLE, THE HATRED OF THE GRASSROOTS FOR MUHYIDDIN WILL SPILL OVER TO ISMAIL SABRI, HISHAM & THE REST OF ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ – PUT THE FINAL NAIL IN THE MUAFAKAT & BN COFFIN AS HADI & CO, MCA & MIC SLAVISHLY LAUD ISMAIL & HISHAM APPOINTMENTS

PETALING JAYA: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s appointment as deputy prime minister will not appease Umno for long, according to an analyst who still expects Umno to quit the government.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said those who have been elected to the senior Umno leadership and its grassroots were more in favour of pulling the plug on its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He added that Ismail and Hishammuddin Hussein’s appointment probably did not get the supreme council’s blessing.

“This sentiment of leaving which is very much supported by Umno grassroots will still be brewing. It’s just a matter of time, it could be tonight or in the future,” he told FMT.

Oh said Umno would never feel “all right” as long as Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu were at the helm, adding that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi still held strong support in the party and among some MPs to cause a collapse of the government.

Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi said the question of whether Ismail and Hishammuddin’s appointments would stop Umno leaving the government depended on the supreme council, who are currently meeting virtually.

He said Ismail as deputy prime minister would affect Zahid’s position as party president as it seemed to be an attempt to stem his influence slowly and boost Ismail and Hishammuddin’s positions in the hierarchy.

“If Zahid doesn’t oppose this move he will become weaker and will be pressured into stepping down as president,” he said.

“There’s a possibility that Ismail’s appointment will be turned down because it was never discussed by the supreme council and at the Umno general assembly.” –FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

PAS says Ismail Sabri is ‘correct’ man for DPM role, Hishammuddin as senior minister also apt

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR — PAS and MCA congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein on their new appointments as the Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister respectively. PAS president Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that Ismail Sabri is the right person for the post as he has vast experience in the Cabinet. “The appointment is correct based on his experience as a Minister and Senior Minister. He is also the most senior Umno leader in the Pakatan Nasional (PN) government’s Cabinet. “PAS is confident that he will be able to help the Prime Minister in managing the country, especially in turning the National Recovery Plan into a success amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today. Takiyuddin also pointed out that Hishammuddin’s appointment will bring unity among the Cabinet members as he said the latter is capable of working together with everyone. “He was also a senior member in the previous government and believed to be able join forces with all the current Cabinet members in bringing Malaysia to a respectable level internationally,” he added. In a separate statement, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon hopes that the appointments will allow the Cabinet members to work closely and focus on defeating the pandemic. “MCA welcomes and supports both the appointments. We believe that the relevant appointments will further consolidate and strengthen the administration of the federal government. “Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin are experienced Cabinet Ministers. Our party believes that they will make more significant contributions to the nation and rakyat,” he said. Chong also said that MCA will work closely with the duo and also all Cabinet members with the continued focus of defeating the pandemic, revitalising the economy and aiding the people during these difficult times. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement announced the latest appointment in the Cabinet. PMO also said that the appointments have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and take effect immediately. Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin will still retain their initial portfolios as defence minister and foreign affairs minister respectively. ANN FREE MALAYSIA TODAY /ANN

