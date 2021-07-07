BRACE FOR A ‘HISTORIC DECISION’ – ZAHID TO ADDRESS MEDIA AFTER KEY UMNO MEET – REGARDLESS AN EPIC SPLIT OR A NEW POLITICAL ALIGNMENT – IT WILL BE A TUSSLE TO THE END BETWEEN ‘CIRIT’ PM MUHYIDDIN & THOSE WHO SACKED HIM FROM UMNO, NAMELY NAJIB & ZAHID

Ahmad Zahid to address media in virtual press conference after Umno supreme council meet

PETALING JAYA: As anticipation brews ahead of Umno’s supreme council meeting on Wednesday (July 7), party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to address the media in a virtual press conference after the meet.

According to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the virtual press conference will take place on Facebook after the virtual Umno Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday at 8.30pm.

“A virtual press conference by the Umno president will be held through the Umno Online Facebook page and the Barisan Nasional Communications Facebook page after the supreme council meeting,” Ahmad Maslan tweeted on Wednesday (July 7).

Observers are closely watching developments in Umno, as its virtual supreme council meeting on Wednesday (July 7) at 8.30pm is expected to decide whether it stays with the Perikatan government.

Just hours before the scheduled supreme council meeting, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister (Security), respectively.

It was previously reported that several Barisan Nasional MPs have told Zahid and former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak that the option of leaving Perikatan was no longer on the table.

The two leaders were informed of this view during a meeting on Monday (July 5) night that was attended by more than two-thirds of Barisan MPs.

Sources also said the meeting, held in the Wisma Perwira building at the Defence Ministry, was held with strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs. ANN

DPM bombshell ahead of crucial Umno meet

ABOUT three hours before the crucial Umno supreme council meeting on Wednesday (July 7) night, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister.

The Bera MP and Defence Minister was elevated from his Senior Minister (Security) post.

The same statement also announced the appointment of Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as Senior Minister (Security) while retaining his Foreign Minister post.

Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin are seen as part of the Umno faction that wants to remain with the Perikaan Nasional government.

At around 8.30pm, the Umno supreme council members are expected to vote whether the party wants to withdraw from the ruling coalition, headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Bersatu president.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) political analyst Dr Mazlan Ali believed that the appointment of the two Umno leaders was a compromise by the Prime Minister so that the party would not pull the plug.

But, Mazlan does not think that most of the Umno supreme council members would consider that the Deputy Prime Minister post was relevant.

“If it were relevant, they would have taken the post a long time ago,” he said.

He predicted that tonight’s supreme council meeting would be hotly debated. He said some members, including Ismail Sabri, would try to convince most of them to stay with the Perikatan government.

However, he said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was in “kamikaze” mode.

“Zahid has admitted that it was him talking in a phone recording with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. By doing so, he is firm about leaving the PN government to form a ‘jajaran baru’ (new alignment) with PKR,” he said.

Political analyst and SIP Advisory CEO Jason Leong said the double Umno promotions were a good development for Umno as a political party.

“There is no reason for Umno to quit the PN Government now as otherwise, the Umno leaders, especially those non-MPs or court-implicated MPs in the supreme council, would look very selfish,” he said.

Leong argued that the development paved the return of much clout to the grand old party and augured well for Umno.

“They should take this opportunity to close ranks and remain united to fight to win bigger political battles ahead,” he said.

Umno’s Isham Jalil, who is anti-Bersatu, cautioned that if the Umno supreme council accepted the DPM offer from Muhyddin, there would not be much change in the political situation.

“Umno will continue to bow to Bersatu, which has created internal problems for Umno, resulting in it being divided,” he said.

Dr Bridget Welsh, editor “The End of Umno? Essay’s On Malaysia’s Dominant Party”, noted that there were no new faces in the Cabinet promotions.

“It does not build needed confidence for the government,” she said.

Welsh said it was a risky move for Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin as it could potentially remove them from Umno leadership.

“It depends on how the split goes,” she said.

Tonight, Umno might make a historic decision. ANN

ANN

.