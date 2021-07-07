OMG! LOOK AT HOW INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME IS DESTROYING THE NATION – COVID PATIENTS FORCED TO LIE IN MAKESHIFT BEDS OUTDOORS – EVEN AS NOOR HISHAM WARNS OF ‘PARALYSIS’ AS CASES EXCEED HOSPITAL CAPACITY IN KL, SELANGOR, N. SEMBILAN & LABUAN
“The new daily cases reported showed no signs of reduction and even cases increased by an average of 2.6 per cent over the past seven days.
“If this situation persists, the health system in those states will be paralysed and in turn a similar situation for the whole country is likely to occur,” he said in a statement this evening.
“The threshold value of 4,000 new cases daily is set based on the hospital’s capacity to deal with unforeseen situations, the rate of case admission to the ward and the current case discharge rate.
“The states that recorded the number of new cases exceeding the value of 12.2 cases per 100,000 population were Labuan, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka, Putrajaya, Sarawak and Pahang,” he added.
Dr Noor Hisham also said that the trend of admission of Covid-19 cases to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is still at a high level.
The data also showed that no significant decrease in cases since the 23rd Epidemiology Week — from June 6 to June 12 — until now.
The total ICU bed occupancy rate still exceeds 90 per cent, while frontline medical and health workers suffered from “burnout” as they had to struggle to deal with so many Covid-19 cases for an extended period of time.
Dr Noor Hisham said that to overcome this critical situation, the Health Ministry has converted some hospitals in the Klang Valley into full Covid-19 hospitals.
Among them are Hospital Ampang, Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Children’s Specialist Hospital of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.
He said the MOH has increased the bed capacity of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), Selayang Hospital and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital (HTAR) to be used as treatment centres for Category 4 and 5 patients.
Subsequently, the treatment of non-Covid-19 patients has been outsourced to private hospitals, especially those around HKL and HTAR areas.
Dr Noor Hisham also said that MOH is considering changing the status of Hospital Shah Alam for treating Covid-19 cases and repurpose beds in its regular wards for critically ill Covid-19 patients.
He said that the ministry also will increase the capacity of beds in Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres that are used to treat lower risk patients.
Other public health facilities being considered for to treat Covid-19 patients are Hospital Pengajar Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Hospital Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).
Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry is also collaborating with 112 private hospitals in the Klang Valley to increase Covid-19 beds.
He added that the ministry will also mobilise more health workers from states that have eased up on lockdown restrictions to states that are Covid-19 critical states and step up vaccination activities.
Those in ICU today totalled 948 patients, a new daily record. The ministry also recorded 91 deaths from Covid-19 nationwide today, raising the cumulative fatality count to 5,768 since the pandemic spread in Malaysia last year. MALAY MAIL
Klang hospital in dire need of help as Covid patients lie in makeshift beds outdoors
This would be to build a standalone temporary facility to accommodate Covid-19 patients, Santiago said.
Santiago said he will be approaching large corporations based in Klang to support HTAR with urgent medical equipment.
On Twitter, he shared images of the current situation at HTAR, which showed patients lying on camp beds set up in the driveway of the hospital’s emergency department entrance.
Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said three days ago that hospital bed usage in the Klang Valley was past 85%, as Covid-19 cases continue to surge daily.
Today, Malaysia recorded 7,097 new Covid-19 cases, surpassing the 7,000 mark for the second day in a row.
As of yesterday, there were 943 people in the ICU, with 450 needing respiratory assistance.
Last week, photos and videos of chaotic scenes at Hospital Kuala Lumpur were shared on social media by doctors who said that beds had run out to the point that a patient had to be treated on the floor. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
