ZAHID TO GIVE MUHYIDDIN MORE ROPE – AGAIN – NOW THAT ISMAIL SABRI HAS BEEN MADE DPM? OR WILL HE TIGHTEN THE NOOSE ALL THE WAY TONIGHT?

In cryptic FB posting, Zahid says speculation and rumours ‘that add to sins’ must stop

PETALING JAYA: As questions swirl over Umno’s future within the Perikatan Nasional government and its own direction, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for the speculation and rumours to stop.

“I would like to advise you here to stop rumours that can add to your sins… Let us pray more and seek forgiveness from Allah the Almighty,” he said.

In a cryptic Facebook post on Wednesday (July 7), Ahmad Zahid, without naming names, said people must not follow their emotions and hastily attack him.

“In life, we must be calm. If we are not calm, we will be stressed and stress will affect health.

“Even Makcik Kiah and Pak Saleh can be calm when they haven’t cooked in their kitchen for a long time,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said because Umno is concerned over the livelihood of regular Malaysians, referred to as Makcik Kiah and Pak Saleh, the party has been particularly vocal on certain issues of late.

“Though we can’t turn back time, let us not be the group that is always losing… It is Umno’s responsibility as a party to uphold the people’s welfare,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also said Umno will rise again in future, and the people and country will once again be its priority.

Umno will have a virtual supreme council meeting on Wednesday night to decide whether or not it stays with the Perikatan government.

It was previously reported that several Barisan Nasional MPs have told Ahmad Zahid and former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak that the option of leaving Perikatan was no longer on the table.

The two leaders were informed of this view during a meeting on Monday (July 5) night that was attended by more than two-thirds of Barisan MPs. ANN

Sources: Ismail, Hishammuddin’s promotion to pre-empt Umno supreme council’s decision to leave Perikatan tonight

KUALA LUMPUR — The promotion of Umno ministers Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today is believed to be deliberately done prior to a decisive Umno Supreme Council meeting tonight, sources have said.Several sources close to Umno top leaders accused the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government of appointing Ismail as deputy prime minister and Hishammuddin as a senior minister to influence Umno against leaving the coalition’s government. “Majority of the Supreme Council members have agreed with president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to leave PN,” said an anonymous source, referring to the Umno president. “There is another group who supported the PN are doing this on purpose.” Meanwhile another source who is himself in the Supreme Council echoed the sentiment, saying there are groups of “Umno MPs” behind the decision to appoint the duo. “The Umno MPs are trying to preempt the council’s decision, but the call to quit PN is practically decided,” said the source who did not want to be identified. Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today reported another Supreme Council member Datuk Ahmad Puad Zarkashi as saying Ismail and Hishamuddin should have rejected the post in order to toe the party’s decision. “Why was this appointment not discussed with the Umno leadership? The Supreme Council has decided in Janda Baik that Umno put a ‘full stop’ on the deputy PM issue. “Supposedly, Ismail Sabri must obey or consult the party first because this is the decision of the council,” he said as quoted by the portal. Hishammuddin and Ismail Sabri have since thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for their appointments, with the latter signing a statement this evening as a deputy prime minister. Meanwhile, political analyst Oh Ei Sun suggested that if the Supreme Council still decides to leave PN, then the duo should leave the party if they wish to keep their new posts. “Will it come down to the supreme council going against Zahid, or Ismail and Hishammuddin forced to choose sides, which means they would have to quit Umno should they choose to accept the posts,” the principal adviser for Pacific Research Center Malaysia told Malay Mail. Malay Mail is seeking additional comments from Zahid, Ismail Sabri, Hishammuddin, and other Umno Supreme Council members over the matter. In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the appointments have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and take effect immediately. Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin will still retain their initial portfolios as defence and foreign affairs minister respectively. On Monday, Zahid attended a discreet meeting hosted by Ismail at Wisma Perwira at the Ministry of Defence. This followed another meeting earlier that day where sources told Malay Mail that Zahid and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak met with several Umno Supreme Council members to gain support to pull out of PN but the proposal was rejected by those who attended the meet. MALAY MAIL

