‘MR EMCO’ ISMAIL SABRI APPOINTED DPM – EVEN AS NEW COVID CASES STAY STUCK ABOVE 7,097 – HISHAM, NOW SENIOR MINISTER, GETS TO TAKE OVER HOT POTATO ROLE IN ‘SECURITY CLUSTER’ MANAGEMENT OF PANDEMIC, A MOVE THAT MAY PLACATE PAL MITI MINISTER AZMIN

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases surpass 7,000 mark for second consecutive day
KUALA LUMPUR — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 7,097 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor again recorded the highest number of cases with 3,119 while Kuala Lumpur had 1,005 cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (788).
Yesterday, the country recorded 7,654 new Covid-19 cases. MALAY MAIL
PM appoints Ismail Sabri as Deputy Prime Minister, Hisham as Senior Minister
PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also said Ismail Sabri will continue to hold the Defence Minister post.
“The appointment (of Ismail Sabri) will assist the Prime Minister in managing the country and will help fulfil the people’s needs at a time where the country is facing economic and health crises,” said a statement issued by the PMO on Wednesday (July 7).
The PMO also announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as Senior Minister (Foreign).
“As senior minister, Hishammuddin will lead the security cluster, which prior to this was led by Ismail Sabri.
“The Prime Minister has also agreed for Hishammuddin to assist him in the implementation of the National Recovery Plan,” said the PMO.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been informed of the two appointments, which take effect immediately.
“It is hoped that the two appointments will boost the Perikatan Nasional government’s ability, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic, to strengthen unity and cooperation among parties that form the government.
“It is also hoped the appointments will strengthen Perikatan’s administration, through good and transparent governance, free of corruption and an administration that is of high integrity,” the statement read. ANN
