OOPS FOR NAZRI & AZMIN – ISMAIL SABRI APPOINTED DPM, HISHAM SENIOR MINISTER – BUT WILL UMNO ACCEPT THE ‘OLIVE BRANCH’ FROM DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN – WHICH IS TANTAMOUNT TO AN INSULT GIVEN ITS DOMINANT POSITION IN PN?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today appointed Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as his deputy with immediate effect.

“This appointment will help the prime minister manage the country and fulfill the people’s needs in a situation where the country is facing a health and economic crisis,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was also promoted to be a Senior Minister in charge of security, taking the position made vacant by Ismail.

ANN

