UMNO MPs WHO DIDN’T WANT TO LEAVE PN ARE THE ONES WHO THINK HISHAM IS GOING TO BE MADE DPM – BUT THAT’S RUBBISH – AS UMNO YOUTH CHIEF REVEALS ‘UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL HAS DECIDED AGAINST ACCEPTING THE POST, LET ALONE LOBBYING FOR IT’ – AND TALK OF 35 UMNO MPs QUITTING IS JUST PROPAGANDA – GUESS WHERE IT CAME FROM!

PETALING JAYA: Talk of 35 Umno MPs being prepared to quit the party if it withdraws from the Perikatan Nasional Government is untrue, says supreme council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

Dismissing such rumours as propaganda, Mohd Puad believes that many Umno MPs are divided over the party’s stance to leave Perikatan.

According to a report by Sinar Harian on Wednesday (July 7), Puad said there are Umno MPs who did not agree with leaving because they believe that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is expected to be appointed deputy prime minister.

He also said there were Umno MPs who were forced to sign statutory declarations (SDs) to support Hishammuddin in order to avoid cooperation with DAP.

Puad had been asked to comment on claims that 35 Umno MPs held a meeting at Jalan Bellamy, Kuala Lumpur, last Friday and agreed to reject any party orders to withdraw support for Perikatan.

Asked what Umno planned to do next, Puad merely answered: “Wait for the supreme council (decision).”

Umno is having a virtual supreme council meeting at 8.30pm on Wednesday to decide whether it stays with Perikatan.

Another supreme council member, Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar, was quoted by the daily as saying that she had a meeting with party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

However, Khaidhirah, who is also a Puteri Umno exco member, denied that she was ordered to sign an SD to support Umno’s decision to pull out from the Perikatan government before Aug 1.

“What is certain is that my meeting with the Umno president is only a pre-supreme council meeting and I was given an opportunity to present my private views about what is happening in the party.

“For me, the meeting was positive because the president gave us space to express our views and he also gave his opinion on the future of the party,” she said. ANN

Umno not lobbying for DPM post, says its Youth chief

PETALING JAYA: Umno does not intend to lobby for the deputy prime minister’s post, says Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 7), the Umno Youth chief described such talk as fake news and urged people not to believe it.

“The Umno supreme council has decided against accepting the post, let alone lobbying for it.

“Isn’t it better to lobby for the prime minister’s post to offer more aid to the rakyat?” he said in the posting in response to talk that Umno wanted the deputy prime minister’s post in return for staying in the Perikatan Nasional government.

This follows speculation that the Umno supreme council will decide soon, with the main question being whether or not party leaders will push for it to leave Perikatan after the earlier failed attempts.

Asyraf also urged the government to immediately shut down all non-essential factories to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

“The rakyat is desperate for help and not the deputy prime minister’s post,” he added. ANN

BERITA HANGAT: 35 Umno MPs Reject Zahid’s Plan To Leave The Government

(Malaysia Today) – 35 Umno MPs held an emergency meeting tonight and reached a consensus to stick to the Resolution passed by the recent Umno General Assembly. The Umno MPs also declared that neither Party President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi nor the Supreme Council has the power to overrule the decision of the party assembly. Umno will continue to support the Perikatan Nasional government until Parliament is dissolved and the general election is called. The Umno MPs also expressed regret that Zahid has misled Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding Umno’s support of the government. More news will follow tomorrow. MALAYSIA TODAY

ANN / MALAYSIA TODAY

.