ZAHID’S BIG TEST & ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN’S ‘WATERLOO’ HAVE ARRIVED – BUT WILL UMNO’S CHIEF CHICKEN OUT AT TONIGHT’S CRUCIAL MEETING? ARMED WITH A POLL SHOWING 82% BACKS MOVE TO WITHDRAW FROM PN, IF ZAHID SHIES AWAY – TONIGHT MAY WELL BE HIS OWN WATERLOO

PETALING JAYA: Umno is expected to discuss withdrawing support or staying with the Perikatan Government at its supreme council meeting on Wednesday (July 7) night.

According to a source who declined to be named, the meeting will touch on several issues including the party’s direction.

“I believe the issue of whether Umno will stay or leave will be discussed at tonight’s meeting,” he said when contacted on Wednesday.

The meeting follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the reconvening of Parliament.

It is believed that the supreme council meeting will be conducted online and begin at 8.30pm.

Another party source said all supreme council members’ views will be considered as any decision will have huge implications for the party.

It was reported that several Barisan Nasional MPs have told Ahmad Zahid and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that the option of leaving the Perikatan Nasional government was no longer on the table.

The two leaders were informed of this view during a meeting on Monday (July 5) night that was attended by more than two-thirds of Barisan MPs, sources said.

The sources said the meeting, held in the Wisma Perwira building at the Defence Ministry, was held with strict adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedures. ANN

