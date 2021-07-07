BOMBSHELL – TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT – ALL EYES ON ZAHID – WILL UMNO GIVE MUHYIDDIN THE LONG OVERDUE GOODBYE KISS HE DESERVES! ALREADY KA SIONG, VIGNES & THEIR BOOTLICKERS ARE EVEN MORE JITTERY – FEARFUL THEIR PITIFUL POLITICAL EXISTENCE WILL BE TERMINATED SOON!
Tonight, will Umno pull the plug on its love/hate relationship with the Perikatan Nasional government?
Around 8.30pm the party’s supreme council members are meeting virtually and on the agenda is whether Umno should quit the ruling coalition.
Will tonight be an anti-climax like its previous supreme council meetings in which party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi could not get Umno to pull the plug?
Umno is a party split between Team Tak Mesra Bunga (not flower friendly – the symbol of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is a flower) and Team Mesra Bunga (flower friendly).
Team Tak Mesra Bunga wants the party to quit the government as soon as possible, whereas Team Mesra Bunga does not think it is the right time to leave the ruling coalition that came into power in March last year.
Team Tak Mesra Bunga led by Ahmad Zahid has control of most of the Umno supreme council members. In contrast, Team Mesra Bunga has the support of most of the Umno MPs, who are ministers, deputy ministers and government-linked company chairpersons.
Interestingly, the 46-odd Umno supreme council consists primarily of non-ministers and non-MPs.
There are about 15 Umno MPs in the council. Not all Umno ministers adamant that the party remains with the government are in the supreme council. For example, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
In short, most of the Umno supreme council members are warlords without any posts in the government.
If we were to take supreme council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi’s Facebook post this morning as an indication, the party would vote to pull the plug.
“WHAT ELSE? Is this a success? Defend what else? Support what else? What else is important? What are you waiting for? Just pull the support. UMNO cannot be held ransom by anybody,” wrote the former Batu Pahat MP.
But will Ahmad Zahid dare pull the support? What happens next has more questions than answers.
If he does, will Umno split just like how PKR cracked with Team Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, the party’s former deputy president, and nine PKR MPs joining Bersatu.
Will the pro-Bersatu Umno MPs obey the Umno supreme council order to leave the Perikatan government?
If they don’t, will the Umno president dare sack them?
It would take about five Umno MPs to withdraw support for the Perikatan government to lose its majority.
Out of 220 MPs, 112 MPs support Muhyiddin and there are 106 Opposition MPs. Two Umno MPs – Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah – have withdrawn their support for the PM.
Are five MPs quitting enough to bring down the government?
If the Perikatan government falls, can the jajaran baru (new alignment) of Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PKR, DAP and Amanah) have enough MPs to form the government? Is Umno willing for a PKR president to be PM?
Will tonight’s decision be an anti-climactic Umno long kiss goodbye? ANN
Umno urged to be decisive on quitting PN
PETALING JAYA: An academic has called for decisiveness from Umno with regard to its future in the government.
Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya told FMT the party risked further damage to its reputation if it continued to waver between staying with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration and leaving it.
If it chooses to pull out, he said, it must give a reason that would not give the impression that it was just out to grab power.
“This means there must be a clear game plan as to what it is trying to achieve by pulling out. It cannot be seen as just an attempt to destabilise the government,” he said.
A recent poll by an online news portal found that 82% of about 76,000 respondents would support Umno’s exit from the government.
The poll came amid discussions among Umno leaders over a plan for the party to withdraw support for the administration before Aug 1.
Awang Azman said he believed now was the best time for Umno to pull out from the government as there was some momentum for it.
Moreover, he said, the party’s positions on current issues were in line with popular sentiment, and noted in particular the black flag and white flag campaigns, which he said signalled public unhappiness and distress.
“But it must be stressed that any move by Umno towards forming a new government must be accompanied by a strong, clear plan on how it can do better than PN,” he said.
However, Jeniri Amir, a fellow with the National Council of Professors, said quitting the government now might not work in Umno’s favour as the people’s anger with the current administration was also directed at Umno members holding prominent positions.
Jeniri noted that key portfolios like health, defence and vaccination were held by Umno men and said the party would not be helping to solve the nation’s problems by quitting the administration.
He said Umno should be supporting Putrajaya in facing those problems and PN’s leaders should be open to suggestions from outside the government.
“They need to be more sensitive to the people on the ground. The focus should be on addressing the public health crisis and also the economic crisis we’re facing,” he said. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY