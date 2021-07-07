ACT IMMEDIATELY, WHY ARE YOU SO INEFFECTIVE! ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN GETS TICKING OFF T- AS COVID-19 GETS FROM BAD TO WORSE DESPITE PROLONGED LOCKDOWN – WITH GOVT HOSPITALS ABOUT TO COLLAPSE AGAIN, MUHYIDDIN REGIME TOLD TO CONSIDER ‘BORROWING VENTILATORS FROM SINGAPORE, CHINA & AUSTRALIA’

‘Act immediately to prevent collapse of health care services in Klang Valley’

PETALING JAYA: The government hospitals in the Klang Valley are at breaking point with acute care wards for seriously ill Covid-19 cases packed to capacity.

The emergency units are overflowing with patients who have difficulty in breathing. The intensive care wards are full.

The system is no longer able to provide adequate care to the 20%-25% of Covid-19 patients who require high quality and timely treatment with oxygen, steroids and anticoagulants to pull through and survive their ordeal, the People’s Health Forum (PHF) said today.

 

PHF is a platform created in April 2019 by several not-for-profit organisations and individuals who are committed to the principle of Health for All.

The exponential rise in “brought-in-dead” (BID) Covid-19 cases, particularly in the Klang Valley, is cause for alarm, according to PHF.

“According to recent CPRC figures, Selangor recorded the highest number of BID cases this year at 181 (27%), followed by KL (11.6%) out of a total 670 BID cases for 2021,” it said in a statement today.

“These figures were reported as of July 2, when there were a total of 4,856 deaths since Jan 1. By the time this statement is published, the figures would have risen.”

PHF suggested the transfer of a portion of the new cases of Category 4 Covid-19 to hospitals in surrounding states – Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca.

The Category 5 cases are too ill to be transferred safely and need to be handled in the hospitals where they are, it said.

“The Emergency Declaration specifically empowered the government to temporarily acquire private hospital facilities to handle the Covid-19 crisis,” it said.

“The time to use this provision is now. The government has to take over a portion of the ICU beds of the private hospitals in the Klang Valley so that the pressure on government ICUs can be relieved.”

PHF also suggested that we borrow ventilators from Singapore, China and Australia so that we can quickly expand our ICU capacity.

“The monitoring of patients being managed at their homes has to be upgraded so that deterioration to the immunological phase of the illness can be recognized early and appropriate treatment initiated in a timely fashion,” it said.

“The Covid-19 Assessment Centres at district level should enlist a corps of volunteers (retired doctors, nurses, others who are able) who are each given a set of patients to follow up by phone every day for the first 2 weeks after diagnosis of Covid-19.

“If their symptoms indicate possible deterioration, these patients should be admitted for assessment and optimal treatment. A system of reporting should be put in place such that the volunteers give daily feedback on all their wards.”

PHF said its four suggestions are do-able, but they need to be initiated from the highest levels of the Ministry of Health and the National Secuirty Council.

“The political temperature is going up with the approaching parliamentary session and the end of the Emergency. There is a real danger that political intrigues will distract the authorities from the fact that many Malaysians are now struggling for their lives and that our health care system in the Klang Valley is at the point of collapse,” it added. – THE SUN DAILY

Under the present surge of Covid-19 infections, Malaysia will overtake Japan ten days before the opening of Tokyo Olympics on 23rd July on total Covid-19 cases and set to exceed one million Covid-19 cases and over 9,000 Covid-19 deaths by mid-August.

Yesterday’s Covid-19 statistics reporting a daily increase of 7,654 new Covid-19 cases and 103 new Covid-19 deaths have further alarmed Malaysians, for with a cumulative total of 792,693 Covid-19 cases and 5,677 Covid-19 deaths, Malaysia will join the 34 other nations with over 800,000 Covid-19 cases by tomorrow (or even today, if we exceed 7,307 new cases).

These are sombre facts which should factor into Cabinet consideration today to convene a proper Parliamentary meeting commensurate with the enormity of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis facing Malaysia.

Three weeks ago on June 17, I gave my personal views on the need to mobilise a
Covid-19 national coalition, encompassing the Executive, Parliament and covering all levels of Malaysian society, to turn the tides of defeat to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 situation has gone from bad to worse in the last three weeks, with cumulative total of 678,764 Covid-19 cases and 4,202 Covid-19 deaths on June 17 worsening to 792,693 Covid-19 cases and 5,677 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

We must get out of the position of being among the world’s worst performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic as other worst performing nations have turned the corner and doing well in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, with the United States for instance drastically reducing its daily new Covid-19 cases and new Covid-19 deaths by some 98% and 99% from their peaks in January.

For more than a year, I have been calling for an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic but this has yet to become a reality.

The Cabinet and the Parliament to be convened before August 1 must set as their tasks the launch of a national mobilisation of this Malaysian coalition at all levels of society to win the invisible war against Covid-19 pandemic, especially as this is going to be a long-haul war with experts believing that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be over until 2024.

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 7th July , 2021)

– THE SUN DAILY  / https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

