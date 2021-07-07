NOW PEOPLE RESORTING TO STEALING ‘IKAN KEMBUNG’, VEGETABLES FROM SUPERMARKETS – WHILE MUHYIDDIN & CO PLAY POLITICS, RAMP UP RACIAL & RELIGIOUS SENTIMENTS – TO DEFLECT ATTENTION FROM THEIR ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’

Mydin stores nationwide may have had their fair share of shoplifting and theft cases over the years, but what they are seeing during the Covid-19 pandemic is heartbreaking.

According to Mydin Mohamed Holdings managing director Ameer Ali Mydin, in the past, they usually encountered cases of theft that involved high-value items such as television sets and speakers.

However, as more and more became affected by the economic downturn brought by the pandemic, the targeted items have shifted to food products such as fish and vegetables.

“Thefts in hypermarkets like Mydin have gone up. People are stealing more. But unfortunately, they are not stealing high-value items.

“Those days, people came and they stole televisions. They steal speakers. They steal high-value items because they want to sell.

“But now the thieves are stealing ikan kembung (mackerels). It’s sad,” he said during a virtual press conference organised by Industries Unite (IU) earlier today.

IU is a coalition of 115 business associations, institutions and small-medium industry bodies in Malaysia.

Ameer, who is the president of Bumiputera Retailers’ Association, said the sales of instant noodles had also shot up since the economic woes.

“The sales of (instant) noodles have skyrocketed. Very very high.

“Do you think this is because the people are too lazy to cook? No, it’s because people cannot afford to buy anything else. Noodles are the cheapest way to fill your stomach. You know that when you cook noodles, it fills your stomach, like roti canai. So you fill yourself up.

“Is that how we want people to fill their stomachs? It’s so sad,” he said.

Ameer shared the stories when he was telling reporters that the government needed a new strategy and narrative in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier, IU co-founder David Gurupatham told the conference that the government has to find a new solution instead of depending on lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said a new narrative must be aimed at ensuring that the people do not suffer from losing their sources of income, which resulted from lockdowns.

The recent “white flag” movement was evident that the people are suffering economically, he said.

“The National Security Council may save us from the virus (by imposing MCO), but what is the point when the people are going to die from starvation?” he said.

David urged the government to start listening to input from industry players when it comes to managing industries during the pandemic.

MKINI

