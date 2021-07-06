‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ FUMBLES BIG TIME AGAIN – AFTER MOVING PAHANG INTO PHASE TWO, THE STATE’S INFECTIVITY RATE SHOOTS TO A SHCOKING 1.24 AGAIN – EVEN AS NATIONAL DEATH TOLL WORSENS WITH 103 FATALITIES, 943 ICU CASES – AND NEW CASES SHOOT TO 7,654
After moving into Phase Two, Pahang’s Covid-19 infectivity rises again to 1.24
The central state was among five nationwide that transitioned into a more relaxed phase of Malaysia’s lockdown measures to slow the spread of the infectious disease.
Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, as it is known, kicked off yesterday. The other four states that have been placed on this list are Perlis, Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu.
Pahang’s Covid-19 reproduction rate was recorded at 1.24 last Saturday and dipped to 1.17 on Sunday before rising again to 1.24 Monday.
“The Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0/Rt based on estimation on daily cases on July 5 for the entire nation is 1.07,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.
Other states that recorded Rt above 1.00 are Selangor (1.09), Melaka (1.08), Kedah (1.08) and Penang (1.05).
Negri Sembilan recorded 0.99, Perak (0.95), Johor (0.93), Labuan (0.90), Sarawak (0.89), Terengganu (0.88) and Kelantan (0.81).
Malaysia saw a jump in its caseload overnight to 7,654 new Covid-19 cases today, pushing the cumulative number of cases to 792,693 since the disease broke out in the country last year.
Selangor continued to log the highest daily caseload today at 3,260, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 1,550 and Johor at 313.
However, its Rt value makes it the fourth highest nationwide.
Last Saturday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Perlis, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang and Terengganu are moving into Phase Two of the PPN from Monday after meeting the required thresholds.
The three indicators needed for the transition are the national daily average Covid-19 cases must drop below 4,000, the utilisation of beds in the intensive care unit should be at a moderate level and at least 10 per cent of the population should be fully vaccinated. MALAY MAIL
Covid-19 situation worsens with 103 deaths, 943 cases in ICU
The Klang Valley – Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya – accounted for 63.3% of the new cases in the past 24 hours.
Selangor accounted for the bulk of the cases with 3,260, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,550. Putrajaya meanwhile, recorded 33 new infections.
And of this number, 450 patients require respiratory assistance.
The total deaths today involved 43 cases in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (18), Negri Sembilan (12), Malacca (3), Johor (9), Kelantan (6), Pahang (4), two each in Sarawak and Kedah, and one each in Sabah, Perak, Labuan and Penang.
Noor Hisham said there were 4,797 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 714,815.
The oldest person to succumb to the virus was a 100-year-old Malaysian woman from Johor who had high blood pressure.
The youngest is a 21-year-old Malaysian male from Pahang who suffered from epilepsy and was a dead-on-arrival case at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.
There were also 12 dead-on-arrival cases today, with four having no known medical illness. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
