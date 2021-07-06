DESPERATE TO GIVE GOOD NEWS, ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO HAIL 300K DOSES ‘MILESTONE’ – BUT WAIT! AT LEAST 30% WERE 2ND DOSES & WON’T RAISE THE TOTAL VACCINATED RATE – IS KJ’S RECENT OFFER TO SHORTEN THE WAIT FOR AZ SECOND DOSES TO 9 WEEKS DUE TO POOR SIGN UP FOR JABS OVERALL?
Muhyiddin hails over 300,000 doses-a-day milestone, says Covid-19 vaccination efforts on track
KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government is optimistic that all its efforts in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme are on track, after the country exceeded its target of administering 313,761 vaccine doses a day yesterday.
He said the administering of 313,761 doses yesterday and the vaccination of more than 2.73 million people with two doses as of yesterday were in line with the third focus of the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced on June 15 this year.
Muhyiddin said the third focus of Pemulih is to speed up vaccination for as many people as possible to ensure Malaysia can achieve herd immunity and enable the people to return to the kind of lives they were enjoying before the Covid-19 pandemic struck early last year.
“I would like to express my thanks and congratulations to YB Khairy Jamaluddin, YB Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, all frontliners, volunteers and the people of Malaysia who have come together to make a success of the country’s biggest ever vaccination programme,” he added.
Malaysia surpasses vaccination target of 300,000 doses per day
KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 313,761 doses of Covid-19 vaccine was administered yesterday, making it the highest number of vaccine doses administered per day, surpassing the daily vaccination target of 300,000 doses.
In his tweet, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, of the total, 196,603 were given as the first dose while 117,158 others were given as the second dose for registered recipients.
Meanwhile, Dr Adham also said that 9,320,476 doses of vaccine had been administered to registered recipients under the PICK so far.
The five states with the highest number of fully vaccinated individuals were Selangor at 367,895, followed by Sarawak (326,285), Johor (290,008), Kuala Lumpur (255,348) and Sabah (243,816). — Bernama / THE SUN DAILY
