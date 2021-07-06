OMG! NEW CASES BURST PAST 7,000 LEVEL – DESPITE ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI’S STRICT EMCO – HOW AZMIN MUST BE SMIRKING!

Malaysia logs 7,654 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 31 days

MALAYSIA recorded 7,654 new Covid-19 cases today, its highest number in 31 days.

The last time the country reported more cases than today was June 4, with 7,748 cases.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor continued to account for the bulk of the cases with 3,260.

Kuala Lumpur was second, registering 1,550 cases and Negri Sembilan third with 698.

This was followed by Kedah (337), Johor (313), Sarawak (286), Sabah (225), Melaka (230), Penang (185), Pahang (180), Kelantan (118), Perak (94), Labuan (82), Terengganu (61), Putrajaya (33) and Perlis (2).

The national caseload currently stands at 792,693.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.