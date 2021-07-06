During a Zoom press conference today, group co-founder Datuk David Gurupatham said the group had warned Putrajaya six months ago that if current strategies are maintained, it will result in mass closures of businesses in July.

He said the recent suicide cases involved employees — people who have lost their jobs who have children at home instead of schools.

“We’ve been invited to talk with ministers and ministries in the past but what happened to our recommendations? They tell us they’re ‘studying it’. Well, the exam is over, it’s time to listen.

“We need a new strategy and narrative because if you look at what the world thinks of us now we are last on the list of countries likely to recover after this crisis.

“The WHO (World Health Organisation) has said lockdowns are not the right approach as it’ll devastate the economy. So, stop blaming each other.

“All these things about ‘back door, front door’ (government) must stop, leaders need to lead by example. At this point, we’re beyond saving businesses and it is going to take years to recover as the current policies aren’t working,” he said.

David said the group has repeatedly tried to get in touch with the National Security Council (NSC) but its requests were never entertained.

CEO of Ban Lee Hin Group, Datuk Tony Looi said unclear SOPs and poor communication between ministries continues to confuse the public.

Looi said when the group approached the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) for clarification, it was directed to the NSC and then vice versa. This, he said was happening despite the group being willing to offer its help and expertise to the government to come up with solutions for the current crisis.

“The National Recovery Plan (NRP) is more like an MCO (movement control order). At times we are confused with the SOPs and when seeking clarification we are sent from ministry to NSC back to ministry. We’re tired of playing these games,” said Tony.

“A lot of SMEs are dying, they’re like a punctured tyre. They need air and a retool to start back up. That’s why Bank Negara needs to come up with a special loan to lend money to the businesses or else they will be permanently out of business.”

President of the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association Datuk Teo Chiang Kok claimed that crimes like theft have increased exponentially during the extended periods of MCO.

He pointed out how in Kuala Lumpur, a more targeted approach is being taken where they shut off an entire building if they know a cluster exists; however, in Selangor, an entire district is under lockdown.

“When I asked the authorities why they lockdown the whole district they said Kuala Lumpur is very porous so you can lockdown building by building. In Selangor, they said it is easier to just lockdown the entire district.

“My question is if can do building by building in Kuala Lumpur, why not in Selangor? Not only that to move into Phase Two we need 12.2 cases per 100,000 people. But in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur we’re denser so we do more testing and more cases will pop up.

“So using this threshold is irrelevant. Discount factors need to be imposed on states with more testing to level the playing field,” he said.

Daily Covid-19 cases have been hovering around 6,000 to 7,000 cases daily with Selangor topping the list of cases for months.

With Malaysia set to receive 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines this month, the group hopes that these will be administered as soon as possible without any delay or interference from middle parties trying to profiteer from selling them.

Industries Unite co-founder Datuk Irwin Cheong warned that more people will die if the economy is not reopened.

He alluded to a lack of trust between ministries leading to poor cooperation and communication.

Irwin said the government should now move from taking a negative approach to a positive one when trying to decide between choosing between a lockdown or otherwise.

“NSC and the government are saying cases are high so stay at home but how is tracing possible when you are at home?

“This is what’s led us to MCO 3.0 which is sadly not working. There is a huge unemployment wave coming soon and when that happens, no form of handout will save you.

“We plead with the government to please work with us, sit with us and we can come up with proper SOPs and guidelines together as we are the people on the ground with the knowledge and know-how,” he added. MALAY MAIL

Pemuda UMNO Seluruh Negara Lapor Polis Terhadap Kit Siang

(Malaysia Gazette) – Pemuda UMNO Malaysia menggesa pihak berkuasa mengambil tindakan tegas ke atas penasihat DAP, Lim Kit Siang kerana dengan biadab dan kurang ajar mempermainkan kesucian nama Allah. Ketuanya, Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki berkata, beliau telah mengarahkan kepimpinan Pemuda UMNO seluruh negara membuat laporan polis terhadap Ahli Parlimen yang juga pemimpin DAP itu. “Mempermainkan kesucian nama Allah dan mengaitkannya dengan kegagalan kerajaan hari ini menguruskan pandemik Covid-19 adalah satu bentuk penghinaan kepada agama Islam. “Perbuatan Kit Siang ini amat biadab dan kurang ajar serta mesti diambil tindakan tegas oleh pihak berkuasa,” katanya menerusi hantaran Facebooknya, hari ini. Semalam, menerusi media sosialnya, Kit Siang dilaporkan menulis, “If Allah government is the best form of government in Covid-19 pandemic, why Malaysia is the last in the economist’s global normalcy index losing out to countries none of which can claim to be “Allah’s government”. Tulisan beliau itu membuatkan netizen mengkritik dan tidak setuju dengan penggunaan nama Allah dalam kenyataan itu. Menurut Dr. Asyraf, DAP seharusnya belajar bahawa sikap cauvinis dan rasis mereka dengan sewenangnya meremehkan kesucian Islam menyebabkan kerajaan Pakatan Harapan (PH) hanya bertahan 22 bulan sahaja. Ini juga, jelas beliau, sebab UMNO satu-satunya parti yang tidak pernah ada pengalaman menjalinkan kerjasama politik, bahkan terus mempertahankan mandat perwakilan akar umbi di perhimpunan agung untuk tidak sesekali bersetuju berpakat dengan parti itu. “Itupun dalam diam-diam, pimpinan kerajaan Perikatan Nasional (PN) mahu menandatangani ‘Confidenc.e and Supply Agreement (CSA)’ dengan DAP bagi membolehkan Perdana Menteri terus dapat mandat untuk berkuasa. “Jika ini berlaku, UMNO seharusnya tidak berkompromi dan rakan Muafakat Nasional Pas juga harus menyatakan pendiriannya,” katanya. MALAYSIA TODAY All Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics must unite to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic Yesterday, I read a report published on Free Malaysia Today with the title “Covid is a test from God, only Allah’s govt can overcome it, says Hadi”. When I read the statement, I was under the assumption that “Allah’s government” in the report, attributed to PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang referred to “Kerajaan Islam”, which includes the Perikatan Nasional government. It is no secret that Perikatan Nasional and PAS has always claimed that the PN government is a ‘Malay-Muslim government’. As a response, I issued a statement which questioned Hadi’s reported statement, with the understanding that Hadi Awang is saying that only a “Kerajaan Islam” such as the PN government can deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. I had no intentions to question any belief, including Islam, but only to respond to what Hadi said as reported. After the statement was issued, I was told that my understanding of Hadi Awang’s statement was mistaken, that he did not refer to any earthly Government and not any “Kerajaan Islam”. With this realisation, I retracted my statement and apologise for the statement which was based on my mistaken understanding of what Hadi said. Be that as it may, PAS, as a party of the Perikatan Nasional government, must bear full responsibility for Malaysia becoming one the world’s worst performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic. Malaysia is faced with grave problem with our catapulting to one of the world’s worst performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic. This is reflected by the Economist’s global normalcy index, where we are placed No. 50 out of 50 countries losing out not only to Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan, but also to Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Indonesia. This is also reflected in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking, where we fell 35 places from 16th position in the January 2021 to the 51st ranking in June 2021, losing out not only to United States, New Zealand, Israel, China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, but also to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iraq, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia out of 53 economies of more than US$200 billion. From yesterday’s Covid-19 statistics, Malaysia is the top 13th country in the world for daily increase of new Covid-19 cases and the top 12th country in the world for daily Covid-19 deaths, viz: (a) Daily increase of new Covid-19 cases on July 5, 2021: 1. India – 34,067 cases 2. Indonesia – 29,745 3. United Kingdom-27,334 4. Colombia – 25,366 5. Russia – 24,353 6. Brazil – 22,703 7. Argentina – 17,277 8. Iran – 16,025 9. South Africa – 12,513 10. Spain – 10,675 11. Bangladesh – 9,964 12. Iraq – 8,030 13. Malaysia – 6,387 (b) Daily increase of new Covid-19 deaths on July 5, 2021 1. Brazil – 754 2. Russia – 654 3. Argentina – 617 4. Colombia – 570 5. Indonesia – 558 6. India – 552 7. Bangladesh – 164 8. Iran – 157 9. Chile – 148 10. Tunisia – 105 11. Paraguay – 101 12. Malaysia – 77 As the coronavirus does not differentiate in terms of race, religion, region or politics when infecting human beings, all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics, must unite to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Media statement (2) by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 6th July 2021) MALAY MAIL / MALAYSIA GAZETTE / MALAYSIA TODAY / https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

