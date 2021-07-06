(Malaysia Gazette) – Pemuda UMNO Malaysia menggesa pihak berkuasa mengambil tindakan tegas ke atas penasihat DAP, Lim Kit Siang kerana dengan biadab dan kurang ajar mempermainkan kesucian nama Allah.
Ketuanya, Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki berkata, beliau telah mengarahkan kepimpinan Pemuda UMNO seluruh negara membuat laporan polis terhadap Ahli Parlimen yang juga pemimpin DAP itu.
“Mempermainkan kesucian nama Allah dan mengaitkannya dengan kegagalan kerajaan hari ini menguruskan pandemik Covid-19 adalah satu bentuk penghinaan kepada agama Islam.
“Perbuatan Kit Siang ini amat biadab dan kurang ajar serta mesti diambil tindakan tegas oleh pihak berkuasa,” katanya menerusi hantaran Facebooknya, hari ini.
Tulisan beliau itu membuatkan netizen mengkritik dan tidak setuju dengan penggunaan nama Allah dalam kenyataan itu.
Menurut Dr. Asyraf, DAP seharusnya belajar bahawa sikap cauvinis dan rasis mereka dengan sewenangnya meremehkan kesucian Islam menyebabkan kerajaan Pakatan Harapan (PH) hanya bertahan 22 bulan sahaja.
Ini juga, jelas beliau, sebab UMNO satu-satunya parti yang tidak pernah ada pengalaman menjalinkan kerjasama politik, bahkan terus mempertahankan mandat perwakilan akar umbi di perhimpunan agung untuk tidak sesekali bersetuju berpakat dengan parti itu.
“Itupun dalam diam-diam, pimpinan kerajaan Perikatan Nasional (PN) mahu menandatangani ‘Confidenc.e and Supply Agreement (CSA)’ dengan DAP bagi membolehkan Perdana Menteri terus dapat mandat untuk berkuasa.
“Jika ini berlaku, UMNO seharusnya tidak berkompromi dan rakan Muafakat Nasional Pas juga harus menyatakan pendiriannya,” katanya. MALAYSIA TODAY
All Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics must unite to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic
Yesterday, I read a report published on Free Malaysia Today with the title “Covid is a test from God, only Allah’s govt can overcome it, says Hadi”.
When I read the statement, I was under the assumption that “Allah’s government” in the report, attributed to PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang referred to “Kerajaan Islam”, which includes the Perikatan Nasional government. It is no secret that Perikatan Nasional and PAS has always claimed that the PN government is a ‘Malay-Muslim government’.
As a response, I issued a statement which questioned Hadi’s reported statement, with the understanding that Hadi Awang is saying that only a “Kerajaan Islam” such as the PN government can deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
I had no intentions to question any belief, including Islam, but only to respond to what Hadi said as reported.
After the statement was issued, I was told that my understanding of Hadi Awang’s statement was mistaken, that he did not refer to any earthly Government and not any “Kerajaan Islam”.
With this realisation, I retracted my statement and apologise for the statement which was based on my mistaken understanding of what Hadi said.
Be that as it may, PAS, as a party of the Perikatan Nasional government, must bear full responsibility for Malaysia becoming one the world’s worst performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Malaysia is faced with grave problem with our catapulting to one of the world’s worst performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is reflected by the Economist’s global normalcy index, where we are placed No. 50 out of 50 countries losing out not only to Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan, but also to Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Indonesia.
This is also reflected in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking, where we fell 35 places from 16th position in the January 2021 to the 51st ranking in June 2021, losing out not only to United States, New Zealand, Israel, China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, but also to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iraq, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia out of 53 economies of more than US$200 billion.
From yesterday’s Covid-19 statistics, Malaysia is the top 13th country in the world for daily increase of new Covid-19 cases and the top 12th country in the world for daily Covid-19 deaths, viz:
(a) Daily increase of new Covid-19 cases on July 5, 2021:
1. India – 34,067 cases
2. Indonesia – 29,745
3. United Kingdom-27,334
4. Colombia – 25,366
5. Russia – 24,353
6. Brazil – 22,703
7. Argentina – 17,277
8. Iran – 16,025
9. South Africa – 12,513
10. Spain – 10,675
11. Bangladesh – 9,964
12. Iraq – 8,030
13. Malaysia – 6,387
(b) Daily increase of new Covid-19 deaths on July 5, 2021
1. Brazil – 754
2. Russia – 654
3. Argentina – 617
4. Colombia – 570
5. Indonesia – 558
6. India – 552
7. Bangladesh – 164
8. Iran – 157
9. Chile – 148
10. Tunisia – 105
11. Paraguay – 101
12. Malaysia – 77
As the coronavirus does not differentiate in terms of race, religion, region or politics when infecting human beings, all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics, must unite to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.
(Media statement (2) by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 6th July 2021)
MALAY MAIL / MALAYSIA GAZETTE / MALAYSIA TODAY / https://blog.limkitsiang.com/