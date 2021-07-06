‘OK UMNO, WE SURRENDER IF YOU LET HISHAM TAKE OVER YOUR PARTY. AND DON’T FORGET, AZMIN MUST BE THE DPM!’ – FOR SURE, MUHYIDDIN MAY AGREE – BUT WOULD ZAHID, ISMAIL SABRI, MAT HASAN? CRAZED OR NOT, SUPPORTERS OF HISHAM-AZMIN FACTION HOLD OUT HOPE – WARN AGAINST PAKATAN 2.0 COMEBACK

Between Anwar/Zahid and Hishammuddin/Azmin

Saw this report just now

Muhyiddin may strike a deal to let Hishammuddin takes over

and told myself that’s a really interesting possibility.

But of course the report only quoted unnamed sources and therefore could not be fully trusted.

However, if true, that could be quite an attractive offer to Umno.

Basically, Muhyiddin may offer Umno to take over the lead in Perikatan as long as it is being led by someone who is friendly to his people in Pribumi Bersatu.

Umno people will really be tempted to accept that rather than what was said to be Zahid Hamidi’s plan to align the party with Pakatan led by Anwar.

Ya, if Muhyiddin does that, it effectively him saying,

“Okay Umno, we surrender if you let Hishammuddin takes over your party. You all can once again be the boss as long as you spare us in Pribumi Bersatu.”

Well, Muhyiddin should know now that the heads of his Pribumi people will be on the chopping block if Umno pulls out its support from the government and let Pakatan, which they betrayed last year comes back to power.

Not actually such a bad offer for Umno. Hishammuddin could not be any worse than Zahid, after all.

And then they could wrap up PAS too in the deal and lead a Malay/Bumiputera dominant coalition. Even the Sarawakians may warm up to support that.

The only catch probably would be that the Pribumi Bersatu gang may still want a hand in the new Perikatan government.

The report already said Muhyiddin may want Azmin as deputy PM as part of the deal.

Whatever it is, Anwar now needs to counter offer that possible move by Muhyiddin.

Offer Zahid to be his deputy PM, perhaps?

Anwar as PM and Zahid as his deputy or Hishammuddin as PM and Azmin as his deputy?

Interesting choices for Umno it seems.

Well, personally I don’t like those combinations. They are both rather icky, actually. It’s like a girl having to choose either to marry Guan Eng or Mat Sabu…or in the case of a guy, between Teresa Kok and Nur Sajat.

But then again, I’m not an Umno member, so it’s not really my business to care about it.

Being an ordinary rakyat, I still prefer for us to focus on beating Covid-19 first and when it’s safe to have an election, we vote in the good people, irrespective of their party to form a new government.

-http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

