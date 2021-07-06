Umno pullout a given, PN can topple any time, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s decision to withdraw support from Perikatan Nasional (PN) is certain and the party is waiting for the Supreme Council to finalise it, says Puad Zarkashi.

The Umno Supreme Council member said many were afraid of Umno ‘pulling the plug’ as they were afraid of losing their positions and privileges.

This included their protection from action by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Inland Revenue Board, he said.

“The PN government can collapse at any time,” Puad said in a statement today.

He said this was a long-awaited decision, noting that a motion to withdraw support had been passed unanimously during the party’s annual general assembly in March.

He also admitted that some members were unhappy with the move, especially those who did not want the PN administration to collapse.

“They will spin it to say the people are angry. They accuse Umno of being power crazy.

“But they forget that Umno supported Muhyiddin Yassin to become the prime minister even though he helped Dr Mahathir Mohamad topple BN (Barisan Nasional) in the 14th general election.”

Puad said there was no reason to be angry with Umno as it had allowed its members to be appointed as ministers without following the party hierarchy, and given PN a chance to rule for 15 months.

He also said the party must leave an “inefficient government” as its policies and approaches had been proven wrong.

“Umno is not the only party to say the PN government has failed; everyone, including the people, have done so. That’s why Umno has made the right decision.”

Umno MPs, Cabinet members and other leaders met throughout yesterday, first at the party’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, before a smaller group of leaders met at Menara Perwira near the defence ministry.

It is understood that the discussions at these meetings revolved around the plan to withdraw support for Muhyiddin. FMT