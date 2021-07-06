BOMBSHELL – BUT OF COURSE ‘IT’S A GIVEN’ UMNO WILL EXIT PN GOVT BEFORE AUG 1 – MUHYIDDIN’S SILLY 5-DAY SITTING ONLY GIVES ZAHID MORE FIRE POWER – THANKS TO UMNO CHIEF’S LONG GAME, IT’S CLEAR THERE’S NO REASON NOT TO LEAVE PN – ONLY HOW TO DIVIDE THE SPOILS OF VICTORY AMONG THE WARLORDS – WITH ISMAIL SABRI A SHOO-IN FOR AT LEAST DPM POST, WHILE HISHAM WHO SHOWED DISLOYALTY BY LEVERAGING ON BERSATU AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY WILL HAVE TO BE CONTENT WITH LESS – BUT DON’T DOUBT ALL WILL STILL GET SOMETHING – IT’S MALAYSIA THAT LOSES AGAIN FROM ONE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ TO ANOTHER!

Umno pullout a given, PN can topple any time, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s decision to withdraw support from Perikatan Nasional (PN) is certain and the party is waiting for the Supreme Council to finalise it, says Puad Zarkashi.

The Umno Supreme Council member said many were afraid of Umno ‘pulling the plug’ as they were afraid of losing their positions and privileges.

“The PN government can collapse at any time,” Puad said in a statement today.

He said this was a long-awaited decision, noting that a motion to withdraw support had been passed unanimously during the party’s annual general assembly in March.

He also admitted that some members were unhappy with the move, especially those who did not want the PN administration to collapse.

“They will spin it to say the people are angry. They accuse Umno of being power crazy.

“But they forget that Umno supported Muhyiddin Yassin to become the prime minister even though he helped Dr Mahathir Mohamad topple BN (Barisan Nasional) in the 14th general election.”

Puad said there was no reason to be angry with Umno as it had allowed its members to be appointed as ministers without following the party hierarchy, and given PN a chance to rule for 15 months.

He also said the party must leave an “inefficient government” as its policies and approaches had been proven wrong.

“Umno is not the only party to say the PN government has failed; everyone, including the people, have done so. That’s why Umno has made the right decision.”

Umno MPs, Cabinet members and other leaders met throughout yesterday, first at the party’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, before a smaller group of leaders met at Menara Perwira near the defence ministry.

It is understood that the discussions at these meetings revolved around the plan to withdraw support for Muhyiddin. FMT

Umno’s Puad Zarkashi says party to exit Perikatan by next month

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi is confident the party will finalise its decision to withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration by August 1.Sinar Harian reported Puad as saying that he was confident of this after every council member made their stance and decision known, with a majority believed to be in support of Umno to ‘pull the plug’ by that date.Puad said Umno’s supreme council virtual meeting will likely be held in the nearest future to finalise the decision made by the party’s Annual General Meeting in 2020 to withdraw support for PN once the Emergency ends on August 1, or on a date suited to the current political situation.“Umno’s political bureau did indeed give a 14-day period to the PN government to fulfill the demand for Parliament to be reopened as soon as possible. It ended today, but due to the movement control order (MCO) and the enhanced MCO, the meeting’s date has yet to be decided,” he said in an interview yesterday.

“The statement by the Prime Minister’s Office does not change any of the supreme council member’s stances. Umno’s rationale is clear; it is derived from the failure of the present government in managing the pandemic and economy.

“Umno does not want to be implicated with the PN government’s failures, what more the attitude of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who did not want to hear Umno’s views beforehand. The clearest examples would be for banks to offer an automatic moratorium,” he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced the government has agreed to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that a Special Third Parliamentary Proceeding of the 14th Term will be held for five days, from July 26 to July 29 and August 2 for the Dewan Rakyat, and from August 3 to August 5 for the Dewan Negara.

When asked about the stance of 35 Umno MPs, who were reportedly expected to reject Umno’s stance to leave the government, the former Batu Pahat MP said the claims are untrue and merely propaganda by certain quarters.

“I am certain their stance is divided. Some supported it because they believed Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein would be appointed deputy prime minister, while others signed statutory declarations simply because they rejected DAP,” he said.

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have attended a series of meetings yesterday with party leaders while Umno MPs also gathered in KL yesterday night, where it is understood the party is making plans for its future steps. MALAY MAIL

