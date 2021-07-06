FROM ‘TURTLE EGGS’ TO ‘DARING BRUTUS’ TO ‘PM9’? ALL EYES ON ISMAIL SABRI – AS UMNO SHIVERS WITH INTRIGUE A DAY AFTER HIGH-STAKES SECRET MEETINGS TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN – ‘UMNO WANTS TO DISTANCE FROM PN’S FAILURES. MORE SO, MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T LISTEN TO UMNO’S VIEWS’ – SO WHAT WILL UMNO’S SPOILT & PAMPERED MINISTERS & MPs CHOOSE? LOYALTY TO SELF OR LOYALTY TO PARTY?

Intrigue in the air after day of high-level Umno meetings

PETALING JAYA: Umno grassroot members were kept on their toes today as the party’s top leaders discussed the way forward amid speculation that the party was on the verge of withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

Umno MPs, Cabinet members and other leaders met throughout the day, first at the party’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, before a smaller group of leaders met at Menara Perwira, near the defence ministry.

According to sources, the meeting at Menara Perwira, which carried on late into the night, involved Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and several others.

It remained unclear at press time what had taken place at this meeting, although it is understood that discussions revolved around the plan to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.

Earlier in the day, Zahid had met Umno leaders and MPs in staggered groups. It is understood former prime minister Najib Razak was also present.

One source told FMT that at least two Umno ministers have agreed with the plan for the party to quit the Perikatan Nasional-led government before Aug 1.

The source had said at least five other MPs, all of whom are Supreme Council members, have also agreed to quit the PN government.

Another source said everything was still a “work-in-progress” and the party had yet to make a decision.

Umno is the biggest bloc in the government with 38 MPs and its support is crucial to prop up the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional which continues to cling to a fragile majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Last week, Utusan Malaysia reported that Umno MPs were being asked to withdraw their support for the government before Aug 1 and that Zahid intended to submit a motion on the matter to the party’s supreme council. – FMT

Umno man confident party will quit PN govt before Aug 1

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi said he is confident that the party will finalise a decision to quit the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government before Aug 1.

This comes amid speculation that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was trying to steer the party out of the ruling coalition but was facing substantial resistance, particularly from the party’s MPs.

“I am confident that the Umno supreme council will convene virtually soon to finalise the Umno General Assembly 2020 decision for the party to withdraw its support for the PN government by Aug 1,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

However, Zahid is still facing resistance from many Umno MPs who are not part of the supreme council.

Zahid had on June 21 issued a 14-day ultimatum for the PN government to reconvene Parliament.

The move was seen as a means for Zahid to give justification to take Umno out of the coalition government, which had been reluctant to reconvene Parliament.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday announced that Parliament will be reconvened, which was coincidentally the last day of Zahid’s deadline.

This had raised questions on whether Zahid would still have an excuse to pull Umno out of the ruling coalition.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

‘Plan to quit on course’

However, Puad remains confident that the move to reconvene Parliament won’t affect the party’s plan to quit PN.

“Umno’s reasons are clear. It stems from the government’s failure in various issues, particularly on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and economy.

“Umno does not want to be entangled in the PN government’s failures. More so, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not listen to Umno’s views,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid was in a flurry of meetings yesterday, purportedly to plan the next move of the party.

Umno MPs also met in Kuala Lumpur last night as the bitterly divided party sought to chart its future direction.  MKINI

