UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has to cut ties with the ruling Perikatan Nasional pact as he does not want the party to be dragged down by a failed government, said a senior party leader.

“The people do not want Muhyiddin, Umno has to do something. Umno is not crazy for power, when Muhyiddin fails, Umno cannot be with Muhyiddin.

“The people’s anger at the government will be indirectly deflected to Umno. Umno cannot support a failed government,” he said,

The outspoken Umno leader is a constant critic of the Muhyiddin government.

“We have tried (to support PN) but this government has adopted an extreme approach, emergency proclamation and so on, in fact they have failed in the management aspect.

“This time it’s because of Covid-19. Will another emergency order be used if there is another crisis? No other country adopted an emergency and failed like this; the number of infections is getting worse, not getting better like in other countries.

“We also need to distance ourselves from the government because the people already think that the Covid-19 infection statistics and emergency use were simply to avoid Parliament and defend the failed government,” Nur Jazlan said.

The emergency was not only unable to curb Covid-19 infections but also caused deaths to rise to more than 5,000 cases, higher than China’s death toll, he said.

He urged Muhyiddin to prove his majority in the coming parliamentary session.

At that time, any Umno MP who disagrees with the party, can vote to support Muhyiddin, he said.

“Regardless of how many Umno MPs are said to support Muhyiddin, we will test in Parliament … even now the majority is only one, two MPs.

“Umno is not greedy for power, if the Agong and the Conference of Rulers order a full meeting and Muhyiddin disobeys, Umno cannot follow,” said Nur Jazlan in defending Zahid’s action of collecting statutory declarations (SD) from Umno elected representatives to withdraw from supporting the PN.

Analysts said the Muhyiddin government would collapse if Umno withdraws its support for PN. Umno has 37 of the 222 parliamentary seats.

Some 30 members of the Umno Supreme Council are said to have signed statutory declarations last Friday for the party to stop backing the PN government after August 1.

Umno divided

Not everyone in Umno is happy about Zahid’s decision to cut ties with PN. Some Umno ministers in the PN cabinet have expressed views that the party should remain with PN, and not form any new alliances with PKR or DAP.

Analysts believe Zahid does not have receive the full support of the senior party leadership.

Ilham Center executive director Hisommuddin Bakar expects only about 10 Umno MPs to be in solidarity behind the president.

As it stands, media reports had stated that a total of 35 Umno MPs do not support Zahid, including 25 who were said to be with Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein.

There is also a group of Umno MPs who allegedly support vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is a senior minister in Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

Hisomuddin said PN could still collapse if Zahid’s supporters withdrew even though the majority of Umno’s elected representatives were not with him.

“This is a clash between the party and the Umno MPs. Zahid has an advantage because he controls the party, but the group of MPs seem to be in favor of those who reject Zahid.

“Umno is the king maker in the government, the power deciding whether this government is safe or not, lies with Umno.

“If Umno decides to withdraw, Muhyiddin will fall,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

This is because Muhyiddin was only enjoying a super slim majority in Parliament.

“Umno does not have to decide whether to withdraw or not, but if six of Zahid’s supporters do not support the government, then the government will fall as well,” Hisommuddin said.

lose-lose situation

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) political analyst Mazlan Ali meanwhile said no party would benefit from Umno’s internal clashes.

He said this was because Umno was no longer as dominant as before following the Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the last general election.

“We see that two groups in Umno are at war.

“One group believes that they need to withdraw so that the space for political realignment can be opened, that is Zahid’s group, and another group of PN supporters who want to wait until the 15th general election.

“Whoever wins will achieve a Pyrrhic victory,” said Mazlan.

This is because Umno will still not be able to govern without political allies, he said.

“Umno will not go anywhere in the end, Umno is not dominant like before, they need allies, whether PN or PH (Pakatan Harapan),” he said.

However, the situation still threatens Muhyiddin’s position and he expects the embattled prime minister to explore new avenues of negotiations either with Pejuang or Warisan.

“Muhyiddin is threatened, it is possible that he feels shaky because some Umno groups want to withdraw from the government.

“Unless Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Warisan support Muhyiddin, he will be safe. This is the third group,” Mazlan added. TMI

Zahid, Ismail Sabri and Umno top leaders meet discreetly over possible move to leave Perikatan govt

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended tonight a discreet meeting hosted by party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Media personnel who waited near Wisma Perwira at the Ministry of Defense here sighted several vehicles and outriders near the area. Sources confirmed that the discussion is centred around Zahid’s proposal to pull Umno out of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government this week. “The meeting is only attended by several high-ranking Umno officials to ask Zahid not to make ‘a rash decision’ regarding the future of the party,” said one source on the condition of anonymity. Another source said that the decision to pull out of PN is ill-advised and not suitable as the country needed to fight the pandemic and its economical impact on the public. “Members attending the meeting did not agree (with the decision to pull out of PN) and tried to reason with Zahid. “(This) is not the right time despite Parliament convening soon. Priority must be Covid-19 (prevention),” said the source. The meeting which started at 9pm, ended at 11.30pm, according to the source inside. Among the leaders who attended is Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan. This is a second meeting that gathered Umno MPs. The first meeting was at a mansion in Jalan Bellamy Kuala Lumpur last Saturday but Zahid was not invited at the time. Earlier today, sources said Zahid and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak met with several Umno supreme council members to gain support to pull out of PN. However the proposal was rejected by those who attended the meet. Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has since said there is an official Supreme Council meeting today. The meeting today occurred after the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Parliament will convene on July 26 to July 29 and August 2. Previously, Zahid had called for the government to heed the call of the King for Parliament to convene as soon as possible. MALAY MAIL

