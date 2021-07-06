BOMBSHELL – LESS THAN 2 YEARS TO GE15 – THE TINIEST & LAST-REMAINING WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE MALAYSIA – NOW IT’S THE TIME TO REMOVE MUHYIDDIN & HIS AWFUL FAILED PN GOVT – AND A CONCERTED UNITED FRONT COMPRISING PAKATAN, UMNO MPs, WARISAN & PEJUANG CAN DO IT – UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER HAVE BEEN EXPOSED AS GREEDY FRAUDS – AND IF ANWAR, MAHATHIR CANNOT LET GO OF THEIR PERSONAL ‘MUST BE PM’ FETISHES, THEY ARE JUST AS FRAUDULENT – WHY NOT COMPROMISE ON A PM & SEVERAL DPMs SO THAT ALL PARTIES CAN MARCH INTO GE15 WITHOUT DISADVANTAGE

Politics | July 6, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PM Muhyiddin’s Boys Are Begging Not To Be Booted – Why Now Is Anwar’s Best Chance To Form A New Government

   

   

     

   

   

     

Bersatu PPBM - Lajim Ukin and Wan Saiful

    

   

    

    

Agong King Sultan Abdullah vs Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

   

     
  

     

   

    

    
Anwar Ibrahim Claims Parliament Majority - Muhyiddin Panics - Zahid Betrays Muhyiddin
   

    

    

Malaysiakini - Cogan kata Warisan - dari perubahan kepada kesatuan

     

   

Apakah rancangan besar Tun M dan Ku Li?

    

     

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle