BOMBSHELL – LESS THAN 2 YEARS TO GE15 – THE TINIEST & LAST-REMAINING WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE MALAYSIA – NOW IT’S THE TIME TO REMOVE MUHYIDDIN & HIS AWFUL FAILED PN GOVT – AND A CONCERTED UNITED FRONT COMPRISING PAKATAN, UMNO MPs, WARISAN & PEJUANG CAN DO IT – UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER HAVE BEEN EXPOSED AS GREEDY FRAUDS – AND IF ANWAR, MAHATHIR CANNOT LET GO OF THEIR PERSONAL ‘MUST BE PM’ FETISHES, THEY ARE JUST AS FRAUDULENT – WHY NOT COMPROMISE ON A PM & SEVERAL DPMs SO THAT ALL PARTIES CAN MARCH INTO GE15 WITHOUT DISADVANTAGE
PM Muhyiddin’s Boys Are Begging Not To Be Booted – Why Now Is Anwar’s Best Chance To Form A New Government
As Prime Minister Muhyiddin continues his childish hide-and-seek game to cling to power, his boys are running around like a headless chicken – begging not to be booted. Having been hospitalized for diarrhoea since Wednesday (June 30), this Malaysian chief executive could break the Guinness World Records as the man who stays the longest in the hospital for bowel problems.
Regardless whether he was hiding about a return of pancreatic cancer, or was hiding behind diarrhoea to avoid meeting the Agong (King), his fragile Perikatan Nasional government could collapse anytime. From the white flag to black flag campaigns, the illegitimate premier who had betrayed his own (previous) Pakatan Harapan government is under tremendous pressure to resign.
The fear of losing power had also been expressed three days ago by Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who demanded a guarantee from Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim that he will not use the Parliament to form a new government. Wan Saiful’s idiotic remark has basically let the cat out of the bag – Muhyiddin locks the Parliament to stay in power, not to fight Coronavirus.
The desperation – whining and begging – shown by both leaders of Mahiaddin (glamour name: Muhyiddin) party was both breathtaking and pathetic. Lajim Ukin should ask himself why the current clueless and incompetent government should be given another 2 years after 15 months of mishandling Covid pandemic and mismanaging economy that saw hunger and famine in the country.
Wan Saiful should stop making a fool of himself. It was the King Sultan Abdullah, who issued up to three warnings or decrees, demanding the useless government of Mahiaddin to reconvene the Parliament to “debate Emergency laws and the National Recovery Plan”. And if the prime minister fails a vote of confidence in the Parliament, anyone, including Anwar, can form a new government.
In truth, the loosely glued Perikatan Nasional would have collapsed earlier this year, if not for the political manoeuvre to declare a State of Emergency in January 12 to suspend the Parliament. It means Mahiaddin regime, whose legitimacy has been in question since day one, was officially over in less than 10 months since he was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister on March 1, 2020.
Yes, Perikatan Nasional had only ruled from March 1, 2020 to January 12, 2021. In effect, Mr Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin is the shortest serving prime minister. He had lost his simple majority on January 12 after the withdrawal of support from UMNO lawmakers, Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Nazri Aziz, reducing his support to merely 109 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament.
The King himself had made the biggest mistake when he agreed – either ignorantly or deliberately – to appoint Muhyiddin as the new prime minister after the collapse of Pakatan Harapan due to betrayal and treachery. Muhyiddin never had the 112 MPs to form a simple-majority government from the beginning. And former PM Mahathir Mohamad had proven that.
To prove that Muhyiddin did not have the number as claimed, Mahathir had published a full list of names of all the 114 MPs who supported him on the night before Muhyiddin’s official swearing ceremony. In contrast, neither Muhyiddin nor the Palace has ever disclosed the details of the 114 MPs allegedly supporting the premier – either before or after the swearing-in.
It would take the nine royal households until June 16, 2021 to finally throw the prime minister under the bus. Even then, it was largely because of increasing uprisings over hunger and hardship to make ends meet. The Malay Rulers did not want to go down with “Malay First” poster boy Mahiaddin because the hatred against the clueless and incompetent regime has spread to the Malay Monarchy.
Of course, UMNO gangster Nazri Aziz has made a shameless U-turn recently, pledging to support Muhyiddin administration again. He admitted that he was the “mastermind” behind the latest political manoeuvre to obtain statutory declarations (SDs) from Barisan Nasional MPs in support of Hishammuddin Hussein, another UMNO coward who ran away after the 2018 election defeat.
Nazri also claimed that there were 25 out of 41 Barisan MPs who signed the SD, leaving Zahid with only 16 MPs. But even with 16 MPs leaving the Perikatan Nasional coalition, Muhyiddin will collapse. Unless dark horse Mahathir suddenly swings his support for his lieutenant-turned-nemesis Muhyiddin, along with 9 MPs from Warisan Sabah, it’s game over for the prime minister.
But with the Malay Rulers being indifferent towards Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin, now is the best opportunity for PKR president and Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to snatch back the power. At this stage, the King cannot and does not wish to be seen as bias and protective of Mahiaddin for obvious reason. Besides, there are only less than 2 years left before the next 15th General Election.
In the same breath, Warisan Chief Shafee Apdal may not agree with Mahathir to support the disgraced prime minister. Therefore, if Anwar could convince the former Sabah chief minister to join forces, the backdoor regime will definitely collapse before the coming Christmas. PM Muhyiddin can request for the Parliament to be dissolved, but it’s highly likely his request will be rejected by Agong due to Covid pandemic.
Make no mistake. UMNO MPs who are ready to jump ship actually share the same sentiments as the nine Sultans. They do not want to be tainted. They knew that the frustration and anger demonstrated by the voters on the ground are real, and not some opposition propaganda as alleged by clueless pro-government bloggers, propagandists and cyber troopers.
UMNO officials said more than two-thirds of the party’s 48-member policymaking Supreme Council has individually pledged their support to break away from the Perikatan Nasional coalition. Even if the power-hungry and corrupt UMNO MPs aligned with Mr Muhyiddin remain in government as independent elected representatives, the government will lose its already razor-thin majority in the Parliament.
Sure, Muhyiddin’s appointed backdoor Speaker Azhar Harun can reject any motion of no confidence in the Lower House to protect the prime minister. But there are many ways to skin a cat. The withdrawal of UMNO, even with just 16 MPs aligned to Zahid, from the coalition will force King Sultan Abdullah to pressure Mr. Mahiaddin to prove that he still has majority support to remain as premier.
