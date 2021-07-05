MUHYIDDIN ON EDGE – 2 UMNO MINISTERS, 5 MPs HAVE PURPORTEDLY AGREED TO QUIT PN GOVT – ‘I BELIEVE ONCE SUPREME COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE DECISION, THE MAJORITY OF MPs WILL FOLLOW’ – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI IS ACCUSED BY LOKMAN ADAM OF TRYING TO GET UMNO MPs TO CONTEST UNDER BERSATU IN GE15 IF ZAHID REFUSES TO PICK THEM FOR NOT TOEING THE PARTY LINE

PETALING JAYA: Two Umno ministers in Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet have apparently agreed with the plan to quit the Perikatan Nasional-led government before Aug 1, according to a source.

The source told FMT that Umno leaders and MPs have been meeting party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in staggered groups since noon. Meetings are still ongoing.

While he was unsure how many Umno MPs have already met Zahid, he said at least five other MPs have also agreed to quit the PN government. These five MPs are also Supreme Council members.

“I believe once the Supreme Council announces the decision to pull the plug before Aug 1, the majority of MPs will follow,” he said.

But one of the MPs who looks certain to go against the Umno president is Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz, who the source described as “gone case”.

However, another source said everything was still a “work-in-progress” and the party had yet to make a decision.

It is understood that former prime minister Najib Razak was also present, having been invited as chairman of the Barisan Nasional (BN) backbenchers club.

Umno is the biggest bloc in the government with 38 MPs while PN continues to cling on to its slim and fragile majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah are among other Umno elected representatives who have openly stated their opposition to the Muhyiddin-led government.

Meanwhile, another Supreme Council member denied that the discussions of today’s meetings revolved around withdrawing support for the government.

“It’s just a regular meeting among certain leaders,” he said.

The PN coalition comprises Bersatu, PAS, STAR (Sabah), SAPP (Sabah) and Gerakan, while the PN-led government is made up of MPs from PN, BN, PBS (Sabah) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Parliament is set to reconvene for a special five-day sitting on July 26.

