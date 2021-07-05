Umno leaders in a huddle over pullout from govt

PETALING JAYA: Several Umno leaders have been in a huddle at the party headquarters at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre since noon today to discuss leaving the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government, a source from Umno has confirmed.

The source told FMT that they were there with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin before Aug 1.

“The meeting started at noon. They met in stages in small groups. It’s about pulling the plug,” he said.

On July 2, a party source said Umno was expected to retract support for the PN-led government with the majority of supreme council members stating their agreement with the move after meetings with Zahid.

Last month, Umno issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Perikatan Nasional-led government to follow the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice on reconvening Parliament.

The deadline ends today but Muhyiddin announced earlier that the Dewan Rakyat will sit on July 26.

Umno is the biggest bloc in the government.

One Umno MP who has backtracked and expressed his support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz.

Nazri had also recently claimed that the majority of Barisan Nasional MPs have lost confidence in Zahid. FMT

After Muhyiddin’s ‘check’, Zahid plans next move

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is now planning his next move after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin apparently tried to “neutralise” his justification in order to take Umno out of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Zahid is reportedly in meetings with some Umno supreme council members, including former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Zahid had on June 21 given the PN government a 14-day ultimatum to convene Parliament. That deadline is today.

Publicly, Umno said the ultimatum was intended to uphold the rulers’ decree which had called for Parliament to convene as soon as possible after parliamentary proceedings were suspended under the emergency since Jan 11.

Behind the scenes, however, it was seen as a way to give justification for Zahid to pull Umno out of the ruling coalition, threatening its collapse.

However, on the last day of the 14-day ultimatum, Muhyiddin finally set a date for Parliament to reconvene. Parliament will now sit on July 26.

This poses a problem for Zahid, who needs a justification to convince Umno.

Zahid has reportedly secured a written agreement from a majority of Umno supreme council members to quit the PN government.

However, convincing Umno MPs has been a more difficult task as many have positions and vested interest in the current government.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the meeting with supreme council members was this afternoon and Zahid will also be meeting with Umno MPs tonight. MKINI